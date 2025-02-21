Erase the Lines – A poem for Parsha Mishpatim

I will set your borders from the Sea of Reeds to the Philistine Sea, and from the desert to the Euphrates River, for I will deliver the inhabitants of the land into your hands, and you will drive them out from before you. ~ Exodus 23:31

This is not our finest moment

going into a land and removing its inhabitants

so that land will be our land

especially when, thousands of years later

we are arguing that certain land

is our land.

Borders are ridiculous.

To say on one side of a line

you get free Band-Aids

but on the other side bandaids cost

a thousand dollars and you need an ID card

is ridiculous.

To say on one side of a line

food is plentiful, just bring your mouths

and your credit cards and we’ll hook you up

but on the other side food is not a given

and people wonder when there will be

food again is ridiculous.

I like going to the places

across these lines we’ve fabricated

where people have done things

to experience them and taste them

and gaze upon them, so I’m okay with

things being different but you’ll never

catch me building a wall, or

calling for a wall or telling anyone they

need to stay on their side of a wall.

So tear down the walls, erase the lines

remove the word border from the lexicon

and free Band-Aids for everyone.

Rick Lupert, a poet, songleader and graphic designer, is the author of 28 books including “God Wrestler: A Poem for Every Torah Portion.” Visit him at www.JewishPoetry.net