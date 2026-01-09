Table for Five: Shemot

Rabbi Cheryl Peretz

Vice Dean, AJU’s Ziegler School of Rabbinic Studies

A year ago, this verse came alive in a way I will never forget. As neighborhoods were consumed by fire, one image spread: a home burned entirely to the ground. Yet, standing in the yard was a single tree — its leaves green, untouched, with no trace of ash or flame. It felt as inconceivable in our time as that which confronted Moses in the wilderness.

Moses encounters God at the heart of a fire, in a bush that burns yet is not consumed. He cannot comprehend. He turns away, afraid to look. In that moment of fear and confusion, God calls to him — recalling the covenant with his ancestors and charging him, through his own hands, with the task of redemption. Moses stands before a God who feels unfamiliar, even frightening. The message he receives is heavy, painful and difficult to reconcile. Yet, it is precisely through that pain that Moses learns profound truth: God is with him — even here — and there is a path forward.

So it is for us. We too encounter fires — illness, natural disasters, personal loss, moments that feel unbearable. We stand before our own burning bushes and wonder how this can be our destiny. Like Moses, we are called to listen: to remember that meaning still exists, that we encounter godliness in others, that strength and determination live within us and that we retain power to shape a new story. The bush is not consumed. And as long as we are here, neither are we.

Rabbi Tal Sessler

Temple Beth Zion

The imagery of the burning bush is a poignant and nuanced theological metaphor. It suggests two primary spiritual prisms — one cosmic and one historical. The cosmic outlook is about all the infinitely intricate biochemical and physical intricacies which continue to occur every second in order to imbue planet earth with life and vitality. The fact that as we speak cancerous sun rays are blocked in the atmosphere is akin to the metaphor of a burning bush which is not consumed. The very miracle of life, both on the microcosmic and cosmic level is nothing short of miraculous and awe-inspiring. Secondarily, the imagery of the burning bush is also a spiritual metaphor for the eternity of the Jewish people, which are also analogous to a burning bush that is not consumed. Genocidal detestation of the Jewish people, from ancient Egypt to today, has always been an existential menace for the vibrancy and very physical existence of the Jewish people. However, the imagery of the burning bush vividly demonstrates that our people shall never be annihilated and consumed by the ferocious fire of deadly antisemitism. The imagery of the burning bush is nothing short of a divine pledge to the Jewish people that our glowing candle shall never be extinguished. Surely, we will continue to tragically know countless acts of antisemitic terrorism and murderous blood libels, but we shall also remain a steadfast and seminal part of the human story “as long as eyes can see and men can breathe.”

Rabbi Shlomo Yaffe

Congregation B’nai Torah, Springfield, Mass.

Most commentators and sermonizers on this verse see the burning bush as a metaphor for the People of Israel. Although they are oppressed, enslaved and suffering they are not “consumed” but continue to exist. However, Rabbi Ovadiah Sforno — the great Italian Rabbi and commentator — takes a different tack. He writes that the burning bush is a metaphor for Egypt. Although Egypt will burn — be punished with the plagues — they will survive and “not be consumed.”

This approach is consistent with the statement in the Torah about not rejecting the Egyptian convert because “You were strangers (welcomed to) in their Land.” They originally welcomed the Children of Israel when they came down to Egypt. Hence, although they treated us terribly afterwards, a degree of gratitude remains. The lesson we derive from this is that we must always see the good in others and never lose sight of the obligation to be grateful for good we have experienced. It is also true that ultimately, Egypt and the world will come to know that there is G-d who controls all and seeks redress for the wronged and oppressed.

So, in the long run, Egypt and all humanity will come to know this truth by virtue of the Divine Judgment imposed upon them. Since the episode of the Exodus becomes part of the world’s collective memory by virtue of the global spread of accounts found in the Torah – this becomes part of the human subconscious. G-d’s goal is not annihilation but education.

Rabbi Chanan Gordon

International Inspirational Speaker, Senior Lecturer, Gateways

When Moses approached the burning bush, G-d instructed him to take off his shoes because he was standing on sacred ground. The Meforshim point out that Hashem was explaining to Moses — and through him to all of us — that each moment in life is unique which makes it sacrosanct.

I cannot think of a more relevant message for today’s world. Social media is training future generations to live in fear of missing out; to aspire to be somebody else or be somewhere else – anywhere except in the moment!

The bush was burning but not consumed — time itself was doing the same. One unrepeatable instant, alive with meaning.

The proliferation of technology has created the illusion that we can rewind and experience unique life milestones again later. The truth is one cannot. The burning bush teaches us that holiness lives in attention. If you are not present, you will miss it. Not because it is not there — but because you were not. G-d told Moshe to “remove your shoes.” Feel the ground. Be here because holiness does not wait for a better time. It shows up when you do.

The deeper life lesson from the famous episode of the burning bush which is applicable to all of our lives thousands of years after we received the Torah is the fact the Torah is timeless, and far from being a book of fables, it is the eternal instructions for living.

Abe Mezrich

Torah | Writing Newsletter

Something of God is in the flame. Something of God is what shields from the flame.

Think of Uzza, struck down for touching the Ark. Think of Aaron’s sons, burned for bringing their own strange fire. Think of the Children of Israel, standing under the watchful eyes of God in the sweat of Egypt.

With Me it is safe, God is saying. With Me there is danger, God is saying.

This is not the promise of an easy life. It is a promise of great light.