These Words – a poem for Parsha Vaetchanan

Hear, O Israel: Adonai is our God; Adonai is One. ~ Deuteronomy 6:4
Listen, family, these words
meant for your ears are the
most important words.
These words distinguish us
even if we want to blend in.
These words, if we heed them,
get us the goods. These words
don’t come lightly, they are
our marching orders.
These words should be
spoken of at breakfast, at lunch,
in the living room after dinner.
We should always be
speaking of these words –
even on the treadmill.
These words are meant
for our youngest ears and
it is our job to put them there.
These words should be the
first thing that leave your lips
after the alarm clock
and the last thing before
your soul leaves for the evening.
There is a biology to these words.
Check with your cardiologist.
They will confirm this.
Strap these words to your hands
and forehead. Don’t worry about
what that looks like. Just do it.
And so everyone knows
put them by your front door
in a small decorative box. And if
you’re lucky enough to have gates,
put them there too. The gift shop can
help you with this. We’re going to need
all the help we can get.
Rick Lupert, a poet, songleader and graphic designer, is the author of 28 books including “God Wrestler: A Poem for Every Torah Portion.” Find him online at www.JewishPoetry.net