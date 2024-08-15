These Words – a poem for Parsha Vaetchanan

Hear, O Israel: Adonai is our God; Adonai is One. ~ Deuteronomy 6:4

Listen, family, these words

meant for your ears are the

most important words.

These words distinguish us

even if we want to blend in.

These words, if we heed them,

get us the goods. These words

don’t come lightly, they are

our marching orders.

These words should be

spoken of at breakfast, at lunch,

in the living room after dinner.

We should always be

speaking of these words –

even on the treadmill.

These words are meant

for our youngest ears and

it is our job to put them there.

These words should be the

first thing that leave your lips

after the alarm clock

and the last thing before

your soul leaves for the evening.

There is a biology to these words.

Check with your cardiologist.

They will confirm this.

Strap these words to your hands

and forehead. Don’t worry about

what that looks like. Just do it.

And so everyone knows

put them by your front door

in a small decorative box. And if

you’re lucky enough to have gates,

put them there too. The gift shop can

help you with this. We’re going to need

all the help we can get.

Rick Lupert, a poet, songleader and graphic designer, is the author of 28 books including “God Wrestler: A Poem for Every Torah Portion.” Find him online at www.JewishPoetry.net