fbpx
ADVERTISE
pick up locations
donate

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.

Iran fires more than 200 missiles at Israel

"A short while ago, missiles were launched from Iran towards the State of Israel," the IDF stated.
[additional-authors]
Picture of Jewish News Syndicate

Jewish News Syndicate

October 1, 2024
Iranian Fateh-110 missiles and launchers in a maneuver held in July 2012. Credit: Hosein Velayati via Wikimedia Commons.Iranian Fateh-110 missiles and launchers in a maneuver held in July 2012. Credit: Hosein Velayati via Wikimedia Commons.

Iran fired a barrage of missiles at Israel, forcing the entire civilian population of the country to be ordered into bomb shelters, the Israel Defense Forces said Tuesday.

The extent of the attack is not yet known. Iran fired more than 200 missiles, Hebrew-language media reported. Three people were reported lightly wounded.

At 8:26 p.m., the IDF sent out phone alerts saying that at this stage, everyone could leave their protected spaces.

“A short while ago, missiles were launched from Iran towards the State of Israel,” the IDF stated. “You are instructed to remain alert and precisely follow the Home Front Command’s instructions.”

The IDF wrote on X/Twitter that “all Israeli civilians” are sheltering from the attack.

Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, the IDF spokesman, asked Israelis to remain vigilant.

“The air-defense system is fully operational, detecting and intercepting threats wherever necessary, even at this moment,” he said. “However, the defense is not hermetic.”

Three Israeli officials told The New York Times that the feared assault could involve suicide drones and missiles fired towards the Jewish state.

One U.S. official told the Times it would involve ballistic missiles, while another said that it was unclear what kind of attack would be launched.

The targets of the Iranian attack are believed to be three Israeli Air Force bases, as well as an IDF military intelligence headquarters just north of Tel Aviv, which was reportedly evacuated on Tuesday afternoon.

Israel informed Washington that an attack from Iran was imminent earlier on Tuesday. A direct Iranian attack on Israel will carry “severe consequences” for the Islamic Republic, a senior White House official told JNS.

“A direct military attack from Iran against Israel will carry severe consequences for Iran,” the White House official added.

In April, Iran conducted its first-ever direct attack on Israeli territory, launching some 300 missiles and drones, the vast majority of which were shot down in a multinational effort. It said it attacked in retaliation for an April 1 strike that killed a top Iranian general in Damascus.

In recent months, Iran and its allies have vowed to avenge the alleged Israeli killing of Ismail Haniyeh, the head of Hamas’s “political” bureau, and Hezbollah’s Hassan Nasrallah, assassinated by Israel on Sept. 27.

The United States Embassy in Jerusalem reportedly sent its employees home on Tuesday afternoon and told them to be prepared to enter bomb shelters, the first such order given since the April attack.

Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.

Editor's Picks

Latest Articles

Culture

More in Culture

Exclusive: In a Game of ‘Springfieldopoly,’ ‘King George’ Built an Empire with Estimated Revenues of $180M, and Feds and State AG Now Expand Human Trafficking Probe into Alleged Identity Theft and Tax Fraud

September 28, 2024

Dispatch from Springfield, Ohio, Part II – In reporting for the Pearl Project, a nonprofit initiative for independent journalism, I have learned that federal and state investigations into alleged human trafficking of Haitian workers by First Diversity Staffing Company LLC in Springfield, Ohio, have widened to include the alleged theft of Social Security numbers and the identities of American citizens, along with wage, tax and immigration fraud. Over the past five years, I’ve also learned, local businessman George Ten, nicknamed “King George,” transformed First Diversity into an empire with an estimated $180 million in gross revenues, in a business strategy the company called “Springfieldopoly.” According to sources, Springfield’s city planner, Bryan Heck, was warned as far back as 2019 that George was using First Diversity to allegedly traffic Haitian migrant workers from Florida to Ohio in a corrupt scheme that profits off the desperate. Heck said he doesn’t remember such a meeting. In a charm offensive, George and his top leaders invited me into their offices, where they have a room they call the “Monopoly Room.” They deny any wrongdoing. From Florida to Ohio, this story unravels a web of broken promises, false hope and the brutal reality behind the illusion of economic growth and opportunity that confronts migrant workers and small towns nationwide. Indeed, King George’s company undergirds not only Springfield’s shadow economy, but also America’s, benefiting the elite but doing little for the nation’s most vulnerable, new arrivals and old. Stay tuned for Part III of my investigation.

The Last Five Minutes of Our Lives

September 28, 2024

If we keep repenting year after year, and asking for forgiveness year after year, shouldn’t we get to a point where we no longer need to?

Hollywood

More in Hollywood

Podcasts

More in Podcasts

More news and opinions than at a
Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.
© Copyright 2024 Tribe Media Corp • Powered by Lightdrop

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.