Print Issue: For Such a Time as This | Sep 27, 2024
What does it mean to be Jewish today? As we enter Rosh Hashanah and reflect on a year like no other, we review a book by Rabbi Elliot Cosgrove that attempts to answer that question.
Rescuing Israeli Teenagers from Hamas Terrorists
“The best part is that, God willing, this story is going to continue.”
Blinded on Pico: Journalist Cam Higby on the Chaos and Bear Spray He Encountered Outside Adas Torah
Journalist Cam Higby was standing outside of Adas Torah synagogue in Pico-Robertson, filming the chaotic scene unraveling outside the synagogue on June 23.
Los Angeles Jewish Symphony Concert, OC Federation Hire, AFHU Bel Air Affaire
Notable people and events in the Jewish LA community.
AJU Launches Programs to Combat Rising Antisemitism on College Campuses
As colleges resume this Fall, the safety of Jewish students is at the forefront of the conversation.
CAIR, Which Blamed Israel for Being Attacked on Oct. 7, Calls for Lipstadt to Be Fired for Beeper ‘Joke’
CAIR drew extensive criticism for its call to fire Lipstadt.