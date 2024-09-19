Print Issue: The Case Against Divestment | Sep 20, 2024
A movement at Brown University pushing for divestment against Israel has triggered a comprehensive rebuttal that can serve as a blueprint for all pro-Israel groups.
Campus Watch September 19, 2024
A roundup of incidents, good and bad, happening on school campuses.
Rabbis of LA | It’s Been a Relief for Rabbi Reznick to Come Home
When she stepped up to the pulpit of Congregation Kol Ami on July 1, Rabbi Lindy Reznick, “a big-city girl” who spent the last five years in small-town Redlands, was sure this is where she belonged.
Tara Strong: From Powerpuff Girl to Real-Life Jewish Superhero
Tara Strong, a prolific voice actress who is best known for playing Bubbles on “The Powerpuff Girls,” has always been a proud Jew.
Table for Five: Ki Tavo
Kindness Of Strangers
Yizkor for the Victims of Oct. 7
May God remember all the women, men and children of Israel who were brutally murdered on the seventh of October.