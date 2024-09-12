Print Issue: BHL Opens Up | Sep 13, 2024
After the massacre of Oct. 7, acclaimed French author, philosopher and filmmaker Bernard-Henri Lévy felt compelled to defend the Jewish state. He talks to the Jewish Journal about his new book, "Israel Alone."
Patriotism and National Responsibility in Israel and America
Israeli culture and national service has given me a renewed understanding of American identity.
Print Issue: BHL Opens Up | Sep 13, 2024
After the massacre of Oct. 7, acclaimed French author, philosopher and filmmaker Bernard-Henri Lévy felt compelled to defend the Jewish state. He talks to the Jewish Journal about his new book, “Israel Alone.”
Sephardic Torah from the Holy Land | Eleven Months Later, Elul is Here…Finally
It’s been eleven months since October 7, and it’s been the most intense, painful, tragic and traumatic period of mourning and Kaddish in recent Jewish memory.