Print Issue: A Day of Healing | Sep 6, 2024
Jews and their allies will unite and heal together at the inaugural Jewish American Summit in LA
Tolkien’s Timely Testimony
The recent release of the newest season of Amazon’s “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” is an occasion to revisit one beloved legendary writer’s defense of the Jews amidst the attacks of those seeking our destruction.
A Dream Is Knocking
Knocking at my door comes a Dream today.
When Sweet Meets Sour—Delicious Tamarind Chicken
Tamarind is an indispensable ingredient in the kitchen, lending dishes a sweet and sour complexity.
A Prayer When One Experiences an Antisemitic Incident
Fill me with the strength, God, to turn my despair into hope and my rage into calm, thoughtful action.
You Gotta Have Chaverim
Life events, both joyous and tragic, bring family members together. But meaningful friendships require a special and sustained effort.