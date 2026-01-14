Noah Wyle, Seth Rogen and Timothée Chalamet Win Golden Globes

The 83rd Golden Globe Awards, held Jan. 11 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, featured several Jewish winners and nominees across television, film and music.

Actor Noah Wyle won the Golden Globe for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama for his role in “The Pitt.” Wyle portrays Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch, a Jewish emergency room physician whose identity is made explicit in the series. In one episode during the first season, the character recites the Shema following a particularly difficult shift.

“I was raised in a family that put a high priority on art and on curiosity and on service,” Wyle said. Wyle’s father, Stephen Wyle, was an electrical engineer descended from Russian Jewish immigrants, while his mother was raised in the Episcopalian faith.

Later in the ceremony, “The Pitt” also received the Golden Globe for Best Television Series – Drama.

Comedian Seth Rogen earned his first Golden Globe, winning Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for “The Studio.” The Apple TV series, which Rogen created with Evan Goldberg, also won Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy.

The show satirizes Hollywood’s fixation on trophies and award shows, and included a storyline that stages a fictional awards ceremony that seems to be inspired by the Golden Globes. Rogen made sure to reference that in his acceptance speech.

“This is so weird,” Rogen said. “We just pretended to do this and now it’s happening. I thought the only way I would get to hold one is to create a whole show to give myself a fake one.”

In the film categories, Timothée Chalamet won Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for “Marty Supreme.” Chalamet plays Marty Mauser, a Jewish shoe-store employee pursuing a career in professional table tennis. The character is loosely inspired by real-life Jewish table tennis player Marty Reisman.

Songwriter and composer Mark Sonnenblick was part of the team that won Best Original Song – Motion Picture for “Golden” from “KPop Demon Hunters.” Sonnenblick is also known for his work on “Saturday Night Seder,” the pandemic-era fundraising event that raised millions of dollars for COVID relief.

Three days before the awards ceremony, the Golden Globes expanded their programming with the debut of the Golden Eve Awards, a new primetime special introduced as part of a broader “Golden Week” of events. During the Jan. 8 broadcast, Sarah Jessica Parker received the Carol Burnett Award for lifetime achievement in television.

“Oh God, I love you so deeply and admire so much the people you are becoming that every day at home and at work I want to make you proud,” Parker said. “Once again to Carol Burnett, to the Golden Globes, and all my friends and colleagues gathered here this evening and at home, I humbly thank you for being such an integral part of an inconceivable life.”

As in previous years, the Golden Globes did not include a formal In Memoriam segment. The broadcast did, however, feature a tribute to filmmaker Rob Reiner near the end of the ceremony. Host Nikki Glaser, who is not Jewish, wore a “Spinal Tap” hat in reference to Reiner’s work.

Several Jewish nominees did not take home awards but remained part of the evening’s broader story. Actor Adam Brody was nominated for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for “Nobody Wants This.” “Marty Supreme” also received a Best Screenplay nomination for Josh Safdie and Ronald Bronstein.

Political references during the ceremony were limited, though a few moments drew attention. Actress Hannah Einbinder, nominated for Best Supporting Female Actor on Television for “Hacks,” appeared wearing an Artists4Ceasefire pin. The red enamel badge has been associated with a campaign launched by members of the creative community calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. The design of the pin has been the subject of dispute. Some critics have argued that the imagery resembles photographs from a 2000 lynching in Ramallah, in which two Israelis were murdered and the attackers displayed their bloodied hands to a crowd.

The issue surfaced again in the Best Non-English Language Film category. “The Voice of Hind Rajab,” a film centered on the death of a Palestinian child during the war in Gaza, was nominated but did not win.

Creative Community for Peace, a nonprofit advocacy organization that works with entertainment professionals, criticized the film following the ceremony. “‘The Voice of Hind Rajab’ presents a one-sided and misrepresented account of a Palestinian child’s tragic death. … Her life deserves dignity, and the truth of how she died matters. By omitting critical context, the film turns tragedy into political propaganda. That is unacceptable, and it should not be rewarded as serious, responsible filmmaking.”

In separate posts on social media, the organization also commented on political signaling during awards season. “All Eyes on Iran. Let’s see how many of these celebrities actually cared about human rights …” the group wrote in one post. In another, it added, “Let’s see how many celebrities who proudly wore the ‘blood hand ceasefire’ pin will show up at the Golden Globes with a Free Iran message. We’ll be watching.”