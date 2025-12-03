Feld Entertainment’s Juliette Feld Grossman on Disney on Ice’s Return to LA

Irvin Feld, a record producer, was holding concerts in large public arenas featuring the likes of Frank Sinatra and The Beatles. In 1956, he joined the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus, working as a manager and booking agent – and just 11 years later, he went on to buy the circus.

Today, Irvin’s family has continued the entertainment legacy, producing shows like Monster Jam, Monster Energy AMA Supercross, and Disney on Ice, which is returning to the Crypto.com Arena December 18 through 21. It features characters from “Frozen 2,” “Moana,” “The Lion King,” and “Moana,” along with a sing-along from Goofy and Donald to get attendees into the holiday spirit for the first time in Southern California.

Juliette Feld Grossman, Irwin’s granddaughter, is now CEO of the company, which she runs with her sisters Alana and Nicole. Their father Kenneth, the former CEO and now Chair of the Board of Directors, provides guidance.

“I am fortunate to work alongside my father and continue to learn from him and our incredible team,” Juliette said. “We have a lot of longevity within the company, as well as creativity and openness in across the team.”

Since joining Feld Entertainment, Juliette has led the launch of Marvel Universe LIVE! And did the planning, marketing, and branding for Monster Jam® and Monster Energy AMA Supercross. She enjoys what she does – including putting together Disney on Ice, which is happening during Hanukkah this year – because it’s a family activity.

“Disney On Ice is a great holiday tradition because it’s fun for the entire family and creates moments of togetherness,” she said. “This is the most rewarding part of what we do. It’s so gratifying to bring families closer together and create these special moments that become lifelong memories.”

Over the years, Disney has created more and more Jewish themes and characters, as well as Hanukkah merchandise. The TV show “Elena of Avalor” featured a Latin-Jewish princess named Princess Rebecca, while a “Frozen” short included a Jewish family with a menorah playing dreidel. There are also Hanukkah Minnie Mouse ears and blankets, mugs, and backpacks showing menorahs and dreidels.

When it comes to integrating her Jewish values into her work, Juliette said, “I often think of ‘L’dor V’dor’ as we are a multi-generational company that creates experiences for multiple generations of fans. Our properties endure over time because they resonate with each generation and form core experiences for families.”

She continued, “It’s a great honor and legacy to uphold. I am privileged to get to work with fantastic characters, songs, and stories that bring so much joy to families.”