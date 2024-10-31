Can We Disagree Without Fighting?

Editor’s note: With the presidential election right around the corner, our community, like much of the nation, is as divided and polarized as ever. This Rosh Hashanah sermon by Rabbi Michael Gotlieb weighs in on this vexing topic: How to navigate our disagreements and bring more holiness to our conversations.

The Wall Street Journal publishes a daily, one panel comic strip called “Pepper & Salt.”

A couple of weeks ago it had a sketch depicting a man and a woman walking their dogs. Describing his dog, the man says to the woman: “He’s friendly unless you start talking politics. Then he clicks into feral mode.”

Here’s a timely important question: Can you talk about complex, serious issues such as:

• The environment, homelessness, gun ownership, abortion;

• Who to vote for in the upcoming presidential election;

• Housing subsidies, transgender surgeries performed on minors;

• The COVID-19 pandemic, Israel and the Palestinians;

• Free speech, DEI, intersectionality, economic policy, social trends and countless other contemporary issues — with people you know and love?

Ask yourself: Can you sit down and have a meal with someone you suspect — or know — you’ll fervently disagree with?

Will they be angry at you — or you at them — to the point you both feel uncomfortable?

Is there a likelihood someone will storm off from the table angrily?

Will it end up that either you’ll want to cancel them out of your life, or they’ll want to do the same to you?

Why?

What has happened to so many of us that we can no longer talk about serious life issues among our family and friends, even close acquaintances, without flying off the rails? Should we simply take the popular advice and avoid discussing those topics to begin with?

What has happened to so many of us that we can no longer talk about serious life issues among our family and friends, even close acquaintances without flying off the rails?

Let me share another “Pepper & Salt” comic strip: A father and young son are sitting on the couch. The father says to his son: “Polite company does not discuss religion, politics, gender, climate, diet and credit scores.”

Isn’t there something sad about that? Isn’t there something sad about not being able to broach debatable issues with people we know and are close to — often our own family? What’s happened that we can’t vehemently disagree without reducing our conversation to name-calling and animosity?

What’s happened that we can’t debate without effectively reinstituting excommunication?

Why can’t we be more civil to one another when raising important topics for discussion?

Have you heard that Elton John has been harshly criticized and essentially cancelled, excommunicated, within certain circles because his “Rocket Man” song was adopted by Donald Trump, and Elton John didn’t object? (Former President Trump used the song’s title, “Rocket Man,” to describe North Korea’s Kim Jong-Un.)

Or what about groups that are cancelling, effectively excommunicating Taylor Swift for having endorsed Kamala Harris for president — boycotting her music and besmirching her name?

What is going on? We’re becoming vicious. Simply vicious.

How can we stop a growing culture that allows for cancelling out one another; how can we stop these re-instituted medieval excommunications?

What can we do?

To begin: It’s important to realize some of what we’re experiencing is not new. In the Talmud (recorded some 2,000 years ago), there are plenty of dismissive, mean-spirited verbal attacks that go on within the text. Name calling such as Am Haaretz, (ignoramus), Sage’ nahore (dimwit), re’kah (hollow-head, or brainless).

Further: There are many prominent figures within our long history who were either excommunicated, or they themselves advocated excommunication and cancelling out others.

Here are two brief examples.

Rabbi, medical doctor and philosopher Moses Maimonides (d. 1203) writes about the value of being a centrist: “The golden path.” But he threatens Jews who don’t believe in the resurrection of the dead with excommunication (being cut off, cancelled).

The Jewish Portuguese-born philosopher Baruch Spinoza (d. 1677) was excommunicated because he did not subscribe to the notion of a transcendent God; he also didn’t believe in an afterlife and he held to the notion of natural law, not God-given law.

These two examples are not proud moments in Jewish history. I’m saddened to say, there are many more such examples. But we can learn from them, along with other examples where individuals or groups were cancelled, excommunicated.

One important lesson we can learn is that what we’re facing today is not new. If there’s anything that’s new, it’s the internet and social media platforms. The abundance of comments, along with the anonymity of social media, fosters an environment that leads people to become more confrontational and mean-spirited.

As much as what we’re facing today is not new, it’s inspiring and instructive to note that we also have many positive examples within our religious tradition, where people have disagreed with passion, honesty and civility. If you pick up the Bible, or leaf through sections of the Talmud, you’ll find that healthy arguments and debate are common within Judaism.

The Talmud has multiple examples where lively, heated discussions and disagreements are cited, but they were expressed with mutual respect — deference and civility. The heartbeat of our tradition is founded on argumentation: civil, respectful argumentation.

Our people’s name is Israel — which is translated as “to struggle/argue/fight with God.” Abraham debated with God; Moses repeatedly challenged God; as did Job, as did King Saul and Jonah and so many others …

Our religion’s name is: Judaism, which comes from the biblical figure, Judah. Judah was a very decent man — in the course of his life, he essentially excommunicated himself from his family and left for a period of time; he stormed off and ran away. But he eventually came back and re-engaged. At one point Judah actually apologized to his daughter-in-law.

Hillel and Shammai (first century B.C.E.) are fabulous examples of individuals and schools of thought where passionate discussion and disagreement were encouraged, but with a high measure of civility. The Talmud will later record hundreds of disputes between these two academies. Through it all, they maintained respectful bonds with each other, in spite of their huge differences. But the two opposing sides could sit down with each other and talk. You get the sense they actually cared about each other. The Talmud records they married among each other and danced at each other’s weddings.

Let me offer you a more modern example where people disagreed with passion, honesty and civility: Think of Ronald Reagan, our 40th president, known as the “Gipper,” and Massachusetts Democrat Thomas Phillip O’Neill Jr., nicknamed “Tip,” the 47th speaker of the House of Representatives. What made them able to forge an enviable, deep friendship, defined by mutual respect, even though they fervently disagreed with each other? They were arch political rivals, Republican and Democrat/conservative and liberal.

Yet after airing their political disputes both publicly and privately, they spent many evenings enjoying a meal together, having a drink, celebrating and cherishing their friendship — true friendship. Could it be that both men acknowledged they had the same concerns and worries, but had different opinions and approaches? Could it be that both men were religious souls, one Protestant, one Catholic? O’Neill was the only one, other than immediate family, the president allowed in his hospital room while recovering from a bullet wound, after a failed assassination attempt on his life in 1981.

In his book, “Tip and the Gipper: When Politics Worked” (2013, just eleven years ago), Chris Matthews writes the following: “O’Neill entered Reagan’s hospital room, he nodded and walked over to the bed and grasped both the president’s hands, and said, ‘God bless you, Mr. President.’

“The president still seemed groggy … with lots of tubes and needles running in and out of his body. But when he saw Tip, he lit up and gave the speaker a big smile, and said, ‘Thanks for coming, Tip.’

“Then, still holding one of the president’s hands, the speaker got down on his knees and said he would like to offer a prayer for the president, choosing the 23rd Psalm.”

We don’t know why Tip O’Neill chose the 23rd Psalm, Chris Matthews doesn’t specify. One obvious reason, it’s an extraordinarily popular, beautiful, and comforting Psalm. You know the Psalm. It begins: “The Lord is my shepherd, I shall not want…”

Maybe there was another reason why Tip O’Neill chose Psalm 23. Here’s my speculation: Maybe it was the verse in the Psalm: “You arrange a table before me in the presence of my enemies.”

Let me read it in Hebrew to emphasize the point: “Ta’aroch Li-fanay Shulchan Neged Tzoarai” The popular Hebrew translation is “in the presence of my enemies.” The actual Hebrew word, neged, usually translates as “opposite,” or “in contrast,” not “in the presence.”

The verse continues: “You arrange a table before me — opposite, or in contrast—to my enemies.” As if to say: [With your help, God] I am able to sit down with those whom I have opposite, or contrasting views — on whatever subject; so that we can articulate our differences and do so civilly while we share a meal — gathered around a table.

What an inspiring thought.

So, how can we become more civil with one another when discussing important, difficult issues — especially with family and friends?

Allow me to offer the following action points to consider: The first thing I’d ask you to think about the words from the Talmudic figure Ben Zoma, who asks: “Who is wise?” To which he answers, “One who can learn from others — [especially those with whom we disagree].”

I’d ask you to think about the words from the Talmudic figure Ben Zoma, who asks: “Who is wise?” To which he answers, “One who can learn from others — [especially those with whom we disagree].”

Here’s another consideration: Ask yourself: Do you want to live in a world where everyone agrees with you? Everyone shares your own sensibilities? I assure you; life would be a lot less worthwhile if that were the case.

How about this point to consider: Is it possible that you might not be entirely right in your point of view? “I’m a little right, you’re a little right.” I’m reminded of “The Apology of Socrates,” or “Plato’s Apology,” written in the fifth century B.C.E. “The spirit which is not too sure that it is right, is a spirit that is willing, even happy, to be proved wrong.”

Consider this: Can you train yourself to think that the person with whom you vehemently disagree, like you, is also made in God’s image? That by itself can be humbling; that, by itself, can potentially reduce the heat and the friction between you and the person with whom you vehemently disagree.

Think about this: Can you self-reflect and consider that maybe you’re being too headstrong, if not fanatical in your own point of view? I’m reminded of a comment made by the philosopher Herbert Marcuse who wrote: “We run the risk of becoming fanatical in our pursuit of anti-fanaticism.”

What about this insight: Can you acknowledge the person — friend, family or acquaintance — is as concerned about a given issue as you are; they simply have a different approach as to how to go about solving it?

Last point to consider: Can you train yourself to differentiate between agreement and clarification? Sometimes it’s more important to clarify your disagreement, than it is to come to an agreement. Acknowledge you may never agree on a given issue, but at least you can appreciate where each of you stand, provided it’s done with respect and civility.

If Yom Kippur teaches us anything, it teaches us the value of looking inward, not merely upward to God, or outward to our fellow human being; it teaches us to examine our own behavior, including how we speak to one another. So, I ask: Can you talk about complex, serious issues that concern all of us with friends and family? Can you do it without flying off the rails?

I want to conclude by reapplying the British Enlightenment thinker and poet Alexander Pope’s famous aphorism: “To err is human, to forgive divine.” I would amend his famous saying as follows: “To disagree, and have a different perspective on important issues of our day, is human.”

To do so with respect, civility, and a desire to learn and discuss with others, especially people we love and care about, is nothing short of divine.

Rabbi Michael Gotlieb is the spiritual leader of Kehillat Ma’arav.