A Rabbi and a Pastor

For months, I anticipated joining my first mission to Israel with a group of African and African American Pastors. Yet I had no idea how transformational my time in Israel with the Institute for Black Solidarity with Israel (IBSI) would prove. The trip began with a meaningful realization amidst an interaction with – of all people – the El Al Security Agent. She asked me the laundry list of questions about my bags, and then perused my passport. “You’ve been to Israel a lot lately,” she said under her breath.

“I’m incredibly blessed,” I acknowledged. My answer seemed to annoy her. She bluntly asked, “What is the purpose of this trip?”

“I am accompanying Black Christian Pastors from across America and some from Africa,” I boasted.

Her facial expression changed to one of perplexity. “Why is that good?”

“Why is that good … ?” I had to repeat the question to fully grasp its nature. We had drifted away from security questions. Yet, I recognized this as a teaching moment and asked her. “Do you have friends?”

She nodded, still unsure of where I was going.

“So, let me ask you, why is that good?” Without responding directly, she slammed shut my passport and handed it back to me. “You are definitely a rabbi. Go.”

If we – the State of Israel and the Jewish People – have learned any lesson from the two-year aftermath of Oct. 7, 2023, we are in desperate need of true friends. For much of my rabbinate, I have sat in breakfasts with other faith leaders in which not a single challenging difference was ever mentioned. Support and cohesion were emphasized. The breakfasts were pleasant. The support was completely superficial. The relationships were largely fake.

In our recent past, the leadership of the Jewish community pledged support for causes such as the Women’s March and Black Lives Matter. Without any sense of precondition, without any sense of guardrails, without a sense of self-pride and self-worth, we found ourselves supporting organizations and events that carried with them a toxic thread of Jew-hatred. Then, we woke up on Oct. 7 and found ourselves reading about women’s groups that didn’t acknowledge the sexual violence perpetrated against Israeli women. We watched so many American minorities choose to identify their own plights with the agenda of terrorists. We listened for statements of support, but too often all we heard was deafening silence.

The American Jewish community cannot maintain fraudulent ally relationships any longer. And, we cannot exist in isolation either. So what is the answer? One of the answers is IBSI.

I first met my friend and colleague Pastor Dumisani Washington at the Zionist Rabbinic Coalition Conference in Washington DC in the Spring of 2023. His remarks that evening revealed an inspiring love of Israel. His Zionist message about the biblical underpinning to the unique relationship between Israel and Africa struck me as poignant. After Oct. 7, when our Jewish community felt alone, I relied on his regular Instagram messages for a sense of hope between the Jewish and African-American diaspora communities.

I immediately invited Washington to speak at our Valley Beth Shalom (VBS) Yom HaAtzmaut celebration last Spring, which we themed “We Are Not Alone.” Much like my own experience, the VBS community quickly grew fond of him as well. Following his trip to LA, he asked me to join the IBSI Board of Directors. After huddling with VBS leadership, we all decided that my involvement would be a powerful statement about our collective belief in standing in solidarity with Israel while building new bonds of allyship with organizations that will benefit not only VBS but also the greater American Jewish community.

“Though originally scheduled for September 2023, November 2025 was the official launch of IBSI Pastors. IBSI Pastors is the clergy edition of IBSI’s PEACE Initiative, Plan for Education, Advocacy and Community Engagement. Like our IBSI Ambassadors, IBSI Pastors are Black American and African church or community leaders who travel to the Holy Land to learn of and connect to the land and people of Israel and share that knowledge within their networks,” explained Pastor Washington, the founder and CEO of IBSI. “IBSI’s Israel trips also emphasize the 3,000-year friendship between Africa and the Jewish Nation. All of this is an effort to empower the pastors and leaders to stand in solidarity with Israel and the Jewish people.”

That is exactly what I witnessed walking beside Pastor Washington and his wife Valerie as they led the IBSI Mission across Israel on Nov. 17-24, 2025. We traversed the country, visiting Jewish sites and Christian sites. We were welcomed into the Knesset (Israeli Parliament) and heard a presentation by the first elected Ethiopian-born Israeli woman to the Knesset, Pnina Tamano-Shata. She explained her story of Israel rescuing her and Israel’s help in reuniting her family. Together, we celebrated Sigd, the Israeli national holiday placing the traditions of the Ethiopian Jewish community on center stage in Jerusalem. On our tour bus, there was no topic off limits, often reflecting on New Testament passages about Jesus as a Jew and the myriad of attempts by Christian leaders throughout history to corrupt the meaning of the New Testament with Jew hatred, or falsifying the text to portray Jesus as a Palestinian or align him with the anti-Zionist or Palestinian cause.

Our days were full, often stretching from the earliest hours before breakfast to meetings or presentations after dinner. In a 24-hour period, our group was guided through Israel’s Holocaust Museum Yad Vashem and we visited the site of the Nova Festival massacre to hear the firsthand account of survivor Hadar Sharvit. For more than one hour, Hadar told her story and then the pastors asked questions. There was disbelief amongst our group that none of the pastors had heard this kind of Oct. 7 testimonial before.

Immediately following the survivor testimonial, Pastor Matrilla Hall of the Faith to Grace Ministries outside of Atlanta articulated her feelings to me at the Nova Festival grounds, “For me, this trip has given me the opportunity to be here and speak the truth when I go back. To say that I was actually in Israel and that it’s safe here. Everything that people are calling a lie is not a lie. It really happened. We need to speak up and stand up. This trip has been life-changing.”

Hall’s experience at Yad Vashem and the Nova site is one example of the many educational and meaningful experiences I witnessed during my trip. Yet, even more significant than the packed formal itinerary were the informal opportunities to bond and gain the perspectives of the many pastors from across America and Africa. Several of the pastors had been to Israel before like Pastor Henderson from Milwaukee and Pastors Abera and Belitung Habte from Ethiopia. However, the majority of the participants such as Pastors Kendrick and Matrilla Hall from Atlanta, Pastors Lucius and Donna McDowell from Atlanta and Pastors Walter and Lori Hoye from Oakland had never been to Israel before. Now, after our trip together in Israel, I feel like we are not only colleagues, but also friends.

At no point during the trip did anybody try to convert me to Christianity. (In full disclosure, one of the pastors did unsuccessfully press me to consider a plant-based diet!) They spoke openly about the dangerous nature of Christian replacement theology for Jewish-Christian relations in America and we shared many common concerns. I heard anxiety about young African Americans losing their identities and their faith during their university experience. I felt palpable concern about young African Americans not knowing or appreciating the history of their people. During several of these conversations, I felt that if we replaced “African American” with “Jewish,” then I could be listening to conversations at my own Shabbat table.

Multiple times during the trip, Pastor Washington referenced the generations of friendship that existed between Jewish and African American community leaders, most often exemplified by the friendship and partnership between Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel. For decades, the pinnacle of that allyship has stood as the image of Heschel standing next to King at the bridge in Selma in 1965. That photo was the public, physical actualization of a shared journey that they had walked together for many years prior. Their relationship was not born to face the challenge of the third crossing of the Edmund Pettus Bridge. Their relationship was forged through years of admiration, personal dialogue and agreement concerning a host of issues: both believed in civil rights for all, both validated and spent time honoring the narrative of the other, and both men were Zionists.

During the trip, I learned that King had made plans in 1967 that would have changed the course of the African American perspective toward Israel. Unfortunately, the outbreak of the Six Day War derailed his plans. “According to personal letters between Dr. King and former Israeli Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion, Dr. King was planning a mass pilgrimage of Black Americans to the Holy Land for November 1967. Of course, Israel defended itself against the Arab League in the Six Day War of June 1967, and Dr. King postponed his Israel trip for spring 1968. He was assassinated that April. I’m humbled at the thought that in leading Black Americans and Africans to Israel IBSI gets to do what Dr. King was never able to do. From Booker T. Washington and Julius Rosenwald, to Dr. King and Rabbi Heschel, Black-Jewish synergy has long been a powerful force. Today, with the greatest challenges facing Israel and the Jewish people in 80 years, that synergy is needed right now. IBSI is responding to the call,” explained Washington.

The same attributes of faith and conviction that guided King to forge ahead through partnership and brotherhood, now illuminate Washington’s path forward. I am proud to help support his leadership. The Jewish community should feel compelled to support true Christian allies. Our support might be financial or our time volunteering. Our investment might be dollars or take the form of person-to -person relationships that help shape their perspective and help shape ours as well.

IBSI provided an experience that opened hearts and minds concerning Israel. Reflecting on his first experience in Israel, Pastor McDowell explained, ”The journey to Israel has been a transformational experience for me. Standing where Jesus stood, walking where he walked, hearing Bible stories, experiencing the past and present has placed a mark on my life that will never be erased. The journey shifted my perspective, challenged my assumptions, and opened my eyes to the contemporary struggles this nation faces from the past, present and the future. The journey has strengthened my faith and expanded my compassion.”

It is clear to me that IBSI offered a special opportunity to the participants that had not been extended to them before. There are many organizations facilitating travel to Israel, but it was the personal invitation by Washington that compelled the participants to attend. First-time Israel visitors, the Hoyes, summed up their experience: “IBSI is boldly and strategically committed to developing, strengthening and supporting the relationship between Israel and people of African descent. Led by Pastor Dumisani Washington and blessed by Rabbi Nolan Lebovitz, both Zionists with a heart and a passion for accuracy and authenticity, IBSI has found a way to communicate the truth regarding Israel and the eternal significance of Jewish tradition. After being a part of IBSI’s clergy version of their PEACE Initiative’s Holy Land tour, my allegiance and loyalty to Israel will last forever and my ability to effectively and efficiently help others in the Black American community love, support and advocate for Israel will last forever. I thank God for the ministry of IBSI.”

One morning, after filling my plate at a gluttonous Jerusalem hotel buffet, I was invited to sit down with Pastor Henderson and discussed the challenges of his growing church in Milwaukee that now ministers on two campuses. After talking shop, and then some friendly Bears-Packers taunting, the conversation quickly turned to the state of relations between the Jewish and Black communities in America. I asked him if there’s a local rabbi in Milwaukee with whom he enjoys any professional relationship. He did not. He asked me the same question about whether I have forged any professional relationship with an African American pastor in Los Angeles. I did not.

“Perhaps this IBSI mission is the beginning of new friendships that will outlast our week in Israel,” I suggested.

“Amen, count me in,” Henderson exclaimed.

Amen, count us all in.

Rabbi Nolan Lebovitz, PhD is the senior rabbi of Valley Beth Shalom in Encino, CA, and the author of the recently published “The Case for Dual Loyalty: Healing the Divided Soul of American Jews.” He currently sits on the Board of Directors of the Institute for Black Solidarity with Israel and on the Advisory Board of the Zionist Rabbinic Coalition. Follow him on social media: @RabbiNolan.