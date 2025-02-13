A Taste of Israel in Tarzana

Nestled on a side street in the middle of a busy road in Tarzana is TLV Tapas Bar, an upscale restaurant featuring a distinct dining experience you don’t typically find in the kosher world.

Beautifully decorated, featuring Moroccan lamps, fake hanging plants and a clean, white brick wall, this modern establishment – which just celebrated its two-year anniversary – features a menu full of Mediterranean, American and Japanese menu items.

Diners can start with a Jerusalem bagel with za’atar, olive oil, tomato puree and marinated olives along with chopped liver with a spin; it comes with radishes and has a light and fresh taste. This is not your bubbe’s chopped liver.

The “salads and things” portion of the menu doesn’t disappoint, with a little gem salad with shallots, dates and a shallot vinaigrette, as well as the best caramelized nuts this writer has ever tasted. The sweet and tangy mix is truly a delight. Carnivores can try the arais, which is charcoal roasted ground beef with lamb and pistachios, wrapped with a flour tortilla and served with za’atar, tahini and serrano peppers.

Vegetarians will find plenty to enjoy at TLV Tapas Bar, too. Its vegetable-focused dishes include charcoal roasted oyster mushrooms with fresh herb gremolata, garlic, citrus and sumac, kohlrabi with thyme and garlic infused olive oil and okra with lemon, soy sauce and urfa pepper.

Those who love Japanese food can try the raw bar, which has some of the most flavorful fish in LA. The bluefin lime roll with spicy tuna, serranos, green onion, cucumber, avocado, sesame, tuna sashimi and lime, the yellowtail roll and the grilled seabass roll with oyster mushroom and Jerusalem artichoke chips are some of the most innovative kosher sushi rolls in town.

While TLV Tapas Bar claims it serves tapas, these are Jewish portions – which means they are, thankfully, large.

If you make it to the main course, you'll find yourself impressed by the rib-eye skewer with a charcoal baked potato, Maldon salt and gremolata. The tender skewer is served with tahini, fresh squeezed tomato and spicy zaalouk and the branzino with roasted broccolini.

Make sure you pair your courses with the fine selection of signature cocktails including arak-infused drinks, the Turkish coffee martini or the Tropit, with Grey Goose, watermelon, guava and pineapple. And don’t skip dessert; at TLV Tapas Bar, you’ll find the ultra-trendy Dubai chocolate, made with chocolate, pistachio and Kataifi (shredded phyllo dough).

The restaurant’s food and drinks are quite impressive, but the service and atmosphere round out the experience. The waiters are attentive and know the menu inside and out, and when someone’s birthday is announced, they go all out with sparklers, blaring music from the in-house DJ and upbeat dancing. It’s an exciting vibe, like a nightclub, but much more pleasant.

TLV Tapas Bar is the perfect spot for a date night or a fun time out with friends. It’s worth driving from the city to taste inventive flavors and feel like you’re smack dab in the middle of Tel Aviv on a Thursday or Saturday night. In a time when we all have Israel on our minds, you can experience it right in the Valley. Don’t miss the opportunity.