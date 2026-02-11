Belonging Matters. And Mattering Matters Too.

Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness was not meant to describe comfort, affirmation or emotional safety. It named a moral aspiration: the conditions under which human life can flourish. Yet, in an age increasingly organized around identity and belonging, we have lost sight of a more demanding requirement of flourishing: mattering.
In “The Mattering Instinct: How Our Deepest Longing Drives Us and Divides Us,” Harvard philosopher Rebecca Newberger Goldstein argues that human flourishing rests on two distinct “cornerstones of our humanness”: connectedness and the longing to matter. Connectedness — what we often call belonging — is “the feeling that there are particular others who are prepared to pay us special attention, whether we deserve it or not.” It is unconditional, relational and necessary. But it is not sufficient.
Mattering is different. It is the drive to justify one’s existence. “We long to demonstrate that the reason we subjectively feel that we matter is that we objectively do.” Where belonging answers the question, “Who will have me?” mattering asks, “Is my life worth living?”
“We don’t want to live if we become convinced that we don’t, can’t, will never truly matter,” Goldstein notes. “The paradigmatic words of the suicidally depressed are, ‘I don’t matter.’” It’s no accident, she says, “that the URL for the U.S. Hotline for Suicide Prevention is: youmatter.suicidepreventionlifeline.org.”
Goldstein, from a philosophical perspective, understands flourishing as bigger than happiness. Flourishing is a resistance to entropy — the psychological and moral forces that pull lives toward disorder and dissolution.
The late social psychologist Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi, author of flow theory (and my mentor in graduate school), contrasted psychic entropy — the distractions, anxieties and drift toward mental disorganization and disorder — with the “optimal experience” of the “flow state,” which involves intense concentration, focus and effort.
Csikszentmihalyi found that the highest quality of life is achieved when a person stretches himself to accomplish something difficult and worthwhile over time. Belonging can support such projects, but it cannot replace them.
This distinction is even found in childhood. A recent paper from Harvard’s Center on the Developing Child emphasizes that children, too, need more than to feel like they belong. They need to feel that they matter — that their presence has value and their contributions make a difference.
Children as young as 18 months show a motivation to help others. And when adults acknowledge those efforts, children develop resilience, empathy and well-being. Connectedness tells a child, “You belong with us.” Mattering tells them, “What you do counts.”
Belonging is a fundamental human need. But on its own, it does not teach judgment. It does not teach responsibility. And it does not teach the link between action and self-worth that flourishing requires. When that developmental pathway is disrupted, when people grow up receiving affirmation without standards, the longing to matter can be directed toward destructive ends.
“Subjective meaningfulness is but a feeling,” Goldstein says, one that “can accommodate the worst of which we’re capable.” Even hatred and killing can become a mattering project — a fact that helps explain the appeal of extremist groups, cults and violent protest movements. They offer feelings of belonging and promise significance without the burden of truth.
Contemporary extremist networks and even recent college encampments, function in a similar way, supplying belonging, identity and a sense of righteousness, while encouraging a belief in wild conspiracy theories. These movements don’t merely reject liberal democratic norms. They reject the idea that flourishing is constrained by reality.
Research indicates that when individual identity collapses into group identity, people become willing to engage in extreme, self-destructive and even violent behavior endorsed by the group. Studies of radicalization find that a sense of belonging draws people in and a distorted sense of mattering keeps them there.
“The quest for personal significance,” say researchers at the National Consortium for the Study of Terrorism and Responses to Terrorism, “constitutes a major motivational force that may push individuals toward violent extremism.” And eventually, they can come to believe that engaging in violence — even terrorism — is, as psychologist and terrorism specialist John Horgan says, “not inherently immoral.”
What is lost in these movements is not just the reverence for life, but liberty in its democratic sense: the freedom to judge, to doubt, to revise one’s commitments in light of evidence, to dissent without fear. Flourishing requires that freedom.
Goldstein insists that mattering must answer to standards outside the self and outside the group. We are, she writes, “staunch realists” about mattering. In a pluralistic liberal democracy, we know, however uncomfortably, when meaning has been purchased at the expense of truth.
A society that maximizes belonging while severing it from standards produces conformity, not freedom. A society that encourages mattering divorced from truth produces fanaticism, not dignity. Life and liberty depend on holding the two together.
The hopeful implication is that individual agency still matters. You cannot choose to discard the needs to belong and to matter. But you can choose how you pursue them. A particular group might make you feel seen, but does it invite you to see more clearly? It might expect compassion toward its members, but does it extend the same toward those who don’t belong? It might provide a sense of being “on the right side of history,” but does it treat truth as a necessary constraint?
Belonging protects us from loneliness. Mattering, rightly pursued, protects us from self-deception. As I teach in the Habits of a Free Mind program, the mantra for the habit of compassion is “You belong here.” The mantra for the habit of calling is “You matter.” Communities that provide not just belonging but mattering require both compassion and a sense of calling.
They also require reality-based justification if they are to sustain a culture of civil liberties. They teach children (and remind adults) about the importance of both individual contribution and objective truth. And they underscore the understanding that democratic norms are not obstacles, but guardrails.
Flourishing, Goldstein posits, requires both belonging and mattering — grounded in truth, sustained by liberty and oriented toward constructing a life worth living.
A social psychologist with a clinical background, Dr. Paresky serves as Senior Advisor to the Open Therapy Institute, Advisor to the Mindful Education Lab at New York University, Senior Fellow at the Network Contagion Research Institute, and Associate at Harvard University. She writes the Habits of a Free Mind newsletter on Substack. Follow her on Twitter at @PamelaParesky
Belonging Matters. And Mattering Matters Too.
Pamela Paresky
Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness was not meant to describe comfort, affirmation or emotional safety. It named a moral aspiration: the conditions under which human life can flourish. Yet, in an age increasingly organized around identity and belonging, we have lost sight of a more demanding requirement of flourishing: mattering.
In “The Mattering Instinct: How Our Deepest Longing Drives Us and Divides Us,” Harvard philosopher Rebecca Newberger Goldstein argues that human flourishing rests on two distinct “cornerstones of our humanness”: connectedness and the longing to matter. Connectedness — what we often call belonging — is “the feeling that there are particular others who are prepared to pay us special attention, whether we deserve it or not.” It is unconditional, relational and necessary. But it is not sufficient.
Mattering is different. It is the drive to justify one’s existence. “We long to demonstrate that the reason we subjectively feel that we matter is that we objectively do.” Where belonging answers the question, “Who will have me?” mattering asks, “Is my life worth living?”
“We don’t want to live if we become convinced that we don’t, can’t, will never truly matter,” Goldstein notes. “The paradigmatic words of the suicidally depressed are, ‘I don’t matter.’” It’s no accident, she says, “that the URL for the U.S. Hotline for Suicide Prevention is: youmatter.suicidepreventionlifeline.org.”
Goldstein, from a philosophical perspective, understands flourishing as bigger than happiness. Flourishing is a resistance to entropy — the psychological and moral forces that pull lives toward disorder and dissolution.
The late social psychologist Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi, author of flow theory (and my mentor in graduate school), contrasted psychic entropy — the distractions, anxieties and drift toward mental disorganization and disorder — with the “optimal experience” of the “flow state,” which involves intense concentration, focus and effort.
Csikszentmihalyi found that the highest quality of life is achieved when a person stretches himself to accomplish something difficult and worthwhile over time. Belonging can support such projects, but it cannot replace them.
This distinction is even found in childhood. A recent paper from Harvard’s Center on the Developing Child emphasizes that children, too, need more than to feel like they belong. They need to feel that they matter — that their presence has value and their contributions make a difference.
Children as young as 18 months show a motivation to help others. And when adults acknowledge those efforts, children develop resilience, empathy and well-being. Connectedness tells a child, “You belong with us.” Mattering tells them, “What you do counts.”
Belonging is a fundamental human need. But on its own, it does not teach judgment. It does not teach responsibility. And it does not teach the link between action and self-worth that flourishing requires. When that developmental pathway is disrupted, when people grow up receiving affirmation without standards, the longing to matter can be directed toward destructive ends.
“Subjective meaningfulness is but a feeling,” Goldstein says, one that “can accommodate the worst of which we’re capable.” Even hatred and killing can become a mattering project — a fact that helps explain the appeal of extremist groups, cults and violent protest movements. They offer feelings of belonging and promise significance without the burden of truth.
Contemporary extremist networks and even recent college encampments, function in a similar way, supplying belonging, identity and a sense of righteousness, while encouraging a belief in wild conspiracy theories. These movements don’t merely reject liberal democratic norms. They reject the idea that flourishing is constrained by reality.
Research indicates that when individual identity collapses into group identity, people become willing to engage in extreme, self-destructive and even violent behavior endorsed by the group. Studies of radicalization find that a sense of belonging draws people in and a distorted sense of mattering keeps them there.
“The quest for personal significance,” say researchers at the National Consortium for the Study of Terrorism and Responses to Terrorism, “constitutes a major motivational force that may push individuals toward violent extremism.” And eventually, they can come to believe that engaging in violence — even terrorism — is, as psychologist and terrorism specialist John Horgan says, “not inherently immoral.”
What is lost in these movements is not just the reverence for life, but liberty in its democratic sense: the freedom to judge, to doubt, to revise one’s commitments in light of evidence, to dissent without fear. Flourishing requires that freedom.
Goldstein insists that mattering must answer to standards outside the self and outside the group. We are, she writes, “staunch realists” about mattering. In a pluralistic liberal democracy, we know, however uncomfortably, when meaning has been purchased at the expense of truth.
A society that maximizes belonging while severing it from standards produces conformity, not freedom. A society that encourages mattering divorced from truth produces fanaticism, not dignity. Life and liberty depend on holding the two together.
The hopeful implication is that individual agency still matters. You cannot choose to discard the needs to belong and to matter. But you can choose how you pursue them. A particular group might make you feel seen, but does it invite you to see more clearly? It might expect compassion toward its members, but does it extend the same toward those who don’t belong? It might provide a sense of being “on the right side of history,” but does it treat truth as a necessary constraint?
Belonging protects us from loneliness. Mattering, rightly pursued, protects us from self-deception. As I teach in the Habits of a Free Mind program, the mantra for the habit of compassion is “You belong here.” The mantra for the habit of calling is “You matter.” Communities that provide not just belonging but mattering require both compassion and a sense of calling.
They also require reality-based justification if they are to sustain a culture of civil liberties. They teach children (and remind adults) about the importance of both individual contribution and objective truth. And they underscore the understanding that democratic norms are not obstacles, but guardrails.
Flourishing, Goldstein posits, requires both belonging and mattering — grounded in truth, sustained by liberty and oriented toward constructing a life worth living.
A social psychologist with a clinical background, Dr. Paresky serves as Senior Advisor to the Open Therapy Institute, Advisor to the Mindful Education Lab at New York University, Senior Fellow at the Network Contagion Research Institute, and Associate at Harvard University. She writes the Habits of a Free Mind newsletter on Substack. Follow her on Twitter at @PamelaParesky
Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.
Editor's Picks
Israel and the Internet Wars – A Professional Social Media Review
The Invisible Student: A Tale of Homelessness at UCLA and USC
What Ever Happened to the LA Times?
Who Are the Jews On Joe Biden’s Cabinet?
You’re Not a Bad Jewish Mom If Your Kid Wants Santa Claus to Come to Your House
No Labels: The Group Fighting for the Political Center
Latest Articles
Does Tucker Carlson Have His Eye on The White House?
Michelle Heston: Valentine’s Day, Cake Love & Chocolate Ganache
Love Stories – A Persian Love Cake
Table for Five: Mishpatim
Meir Fenigstein: One Man’s Show
Rosner’s Domain | In 2026, It’s Right vs. Right
Bret Stephens Has Kicked Off a Long Overdue Debate: Are Jews Fighting the Right Way?
Why is it that despite the enormous resources and money we spend fighting antisemitism, it just keeps getting worse?
Why “More Jewish Education” Keeps Making Things Worse
If we want a different future, we must be willing to examine what already exists, what has failed, and what is quietly working.
Cain and Abel Today
The story of Cain and Abel constitutes a critical and fundamental lesson – we are all children of the covenant with the opportunity to serve each other and to serve God. We are, indeed, each other’s keeper.
Belonging Matters. And Mattering Matters Too.
A society that maximizes belonging while severing it from standards produces conformity, not freedom. A society that encourages mattering divorced from truth produces fanaticism, not dignity. Life and liberty depend on holding the two together.
The Chief Rabbi and the Commander in Chief: A Presidents’ Day Reflection
Both the Chief Rabbi and America’s Commander in Chief understood that America and Israel were bonded by the Bible, allies in a faith guided by God’s ancient promise of freedom centuries ago.
The Writing on Jerusalem’s Walls: A Sober Glimpse at Israel’s Future
The Israeli public may look at Jerusalem with nostalgic longing, but it misses the glaring warning sign the city is raising. The current Jerusalem model is not sustainable at the national level.
Theology and the Absence of Moral Agency in Gaza
Fear alone cannot explain Gaza’s moral void after Oct. 7.
In Combatting K–12 Antisemitism, You Can’t Educate Haters Out of Power
The hostility we’re seeing today in K–12 schools has very little to do with education and everything to do with power.
What the Jewish People Can Learn from Bad Bunny
It was a masterclass in moral confidence. He met a moment of anger with dignity, and a moment of division with cultural self-assurance. He reminded America who Latinos are, without begging for permission or absolution.
The Antidote to Antisemitism
We are in command of our own destiny—and it’s not wrong to defend our sovereignty.
Thou Shall Not Covet: A Mantra for Mental Health
Envy is a completely unproductive, and even self-destructive, emotion.
A Satisfied Mind
The reward for not giving up is a satisfied mind.
In Praise of the Super Bowl Ad
The short-form film (calling it an advertisement would diminish both its art and its impact) offered an inspiring lesson about how to most effectively confront antisemitism.
A Call to Action
We teach young Jews to defend themselves and Israel before we teach them to love Jewish civilization. Because our priorities are inverted. Too many resources flow toward monitoring hate groups. It’s time for a change.
What Dog Trainers at Westminster Say Matters More Than Winning
Building Dreams to Cure One’s Soul
How does one pick up the pieces after a close family member has been murdered in a terror attack or fallen in battle?
Lawrence Bender and Eran Riklis Honored at Opening Night of the 37th Israeli Film Festival
Nineteen visiting Israeli filmmakers and talent took to the stage in recognition of their films, which will be screened throughout the festival.
Outrage Is a Test
Are we moved to protect girls, or by the ease of condemning the correct villain?
University of Maryland’s SJP Chapter Introduces Fourth Anti-Israel Resolution of the Academic Year
SJP is urging UMD and the University System of Maryland Foundation to divest from and commit to not investing in arms-producing companies.
Who Cares About How Jews Look?
Even if we really are victims, it doesn’t help us to come across as victims. The minute we do that, we look like losers, we make things worse, and the haters win.
More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.