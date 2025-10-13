Hostage Square: A Holy Place of Hope

Tel Aviv: Standing at Hostage Square (Kikar Ha’Chatufim) with hundreds of thousands of people last night, the hope was palpable that soon, soon all the hostages will be freed. Yet beneath that hope was worry: that some – living or dead – might still be left behind. Several speakers urged the crowd to promise that if that happens, they will return to protest. Relative to the monsters of Hamas, Yogi Berra’s quip rings truer than ever: “It ain’t over till it’s over.” In fact, I’d add – even when it’s over, it’s still not over.

As someone in the crowd called out: “Let’s remember, even if the hostages come out, we’re releasing 250 Sinwars.” He was referring to the more than 1,000 terrorists captured and incarcerated by Israel after the October 7 attacks masterminded by Yahya Sinwar. With their release, new Sinwars will soon be plotting the next assault, fulfilling Hamas’ vow to do it again and again.

The head says this is a terrible deal. But Israel is a country of the heart – and the heart beats with the Talmudic teaching that saving one life is like saving an entire world.

The head says this is a terrible deal. But Israel is a country of the heart – and the heart beats with the Talmudic teaching that saving one life is like saving an entire world.

That was what I felt standing not far from Jared and Ivanka Kushner as they addressed the throngs at Hostage Square in Tel Aviv. Their eyes welled with soft tears, as did those of Steve Witkoff, President Trump’s envoy in the negotiations. So did mine, and the eyes of the countless others gathered there.

Over the past two years, Hostage Square has become a sacred place – a site of demonstrations, prayer vigils, and solidarity fasts. Makeshift tents ring the plaza, where families and friends of the captives welcome visitors and share their stories. Nearby stands a large tunnel replica, meant to simulate the Gaza dungeons where the hostages are held. Passersby walk through it to glimpse, however faintly, what it means to live underground. In another corner, musicians play slow, spiritual melodies. The whole setting is haunting.

Today this haunting, hopeful square has become the symbol of Israeli resilience, resolve and love. Amid Israel’s many divisions, here the words of the Psalmist ring true: “How good and how pleasant it is when brothers and sisters dwell together.” Even when Jared mentioned the suffering of innocents in Gaza, the crowd stood respectfully – feeling their pain too.

This haunting, hopeful square has become the symbol of Israeli resilience, resolve and love. Amid Israel’s many divisions, here the words of the Psalmist ring true: “How good and how pleasant it is when brothers and sisters dwell together.”

In stark contrast stand the rallies around the world that celebrate Hamas. Even October 7 is glorified, with protesters chanting the false, sick, perverted claim that Israel is committing genocide. Sometimes I wonder if they mean to say that just as Nazi genocide gave Israel to the Jews, their fake claim – the false genocide in Gaza – will somehow win it back. The difference, of course, is glaring: it is Hamas – using civilians as human shields, fighting from hospitals and schools – who are inflicting horrors upon its own people, while the Jews suffered a real genocide at the hands of the Nazis.

As I write these words, Israelis wait – excited but apprehensive, poised between joy and mourning. The father of one hostage killed in captivity was the last to speak at the massive rally. “As the hostages return,” he said, “I will celebrate with you as your loved ones come home. But then, eilech la’avel sheli – I will go to my mourning, escorting my son on his final journey, to bury him with love.”

For all the pain of these past two years – the loss of two thousand lives, including hundreds of soldiers who died and were wounded to save the hostages – last night at Hostage Square felt like one of the most hopeful moments in Israel’s history.

May it be, may it be, for the good.