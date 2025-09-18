When Good People Do Something

Iryna Zarutska was murdered by a life-long criminal on the Charlotte, North Carolina transit system. The assailant stabbed her in the neck and proceeded to walk through the train car brandishing the murder weapon, reportedly saying, “I got that white girl.”

As troubling as the video footage of the stabbing is, the most disturbing aspect is what happened just after the attack. Zarutska can be seen putting her face in her hands, weeping, until she slumps over and dies a minute and a half later.

During this time, multiple riders are visible playing on their phones and ignoring the tragedy that’s unfolding. Just before her life slipped away, one rider finally attempted to staunch the bleeding but it was too little, too late.

The news of this story brought back memories of a terror attack in Israel exactly seven years ago. Ari Fuld, a long-time advocate for Israel, was stabbed in the neck by a terrorist at a mall in the Gush Etzion region. Ari also tragically succumbed to his injuries, but he did not go quietly. He fought until his last breath, managing to neutralize the terrorist despite his mortal wound, and saved many lives in the process.

Ari’s heroism is evident because rarely does the victim become the savior. Some suggest that he may have survived had his wound been immediately treated. But instead he protected those around him at the greatest cost.

Living in Israel, we are often called on to help in different ways. I recently had to fill in for a colleague on short notice. Usually when officiating a wedding, couples are in touch months in advance to arrange every last detail. But this couple’s rabbi suffered a family tragedy in the days leading up to the event and, according to Jewish law, he was unable to work for the seven days following the burial.

His brother had been murdered in the Ramot shooting on the outskirts of Jerusalem that left around 20 injured and took the lives of six. Like most terror attacks in Israel, the murderers were neutralized by armed citizens. But this time things were different.

The two heroes who saved so many lives were Haredi (Ultra Orthodox) — one was an off-duty soldier, and the other was a citizen with a gun license. With all the tensions in Israel surrounding Haredim dodging army service, the news couldn’t have made us prouder despite the tragic circumstances.

The contrast to the murder of Iryna Zarutska highlights the stark difference between Israel and the rest of the West. Of course, Zarutska did no wrong, being an innocent victim of a schizophrenic’s rage. No one expected her to tackle her assailant as Ari Fuld did. But how could the other riders have done nothing in the face of such evil?

One could argue that there was good reason no one subdued the killer. A similar case occurred on the New York subway system in 2023. When a person with the same mental condition as Zarutska’s killer began threatening the lives of riders, Daniel Penny put the assailant in a submission hold, accidentally leading to his death. Penny was charged with second-degree manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide.

Although ultimately acquitted, outcomes like these may deter bystanders from acting in cases such as Zarutska’s. However, those sitting near her, who didn’t even attempt to stop the bleeding, have no excuse.

From the outside, much of the West appears morally confused. All the wrong things are being celebrated. Race overshadows individuals’ character and actions. In the Daniel Penny case, the media’s focus was on Penny being white and the assailant being black. In the Iryna Zarutska case, the story was ignored because the victim was white. The news cycle must always serve the narrative.

In all of the above incidents there were good and bad actors. The focus needs to shift back to right and wrong. And those who do right to protect those around them should be lauded and those who threaten or commit acts of violence need to be chastised, irrespective of skin color or narrative. Rewarding decent behavior encourages others to stand up and do the right thing.

Israel has suffered an onslaught of attacks due to the war in Gaza. Many claim that our behavior indicates national moral failings. But the world is wrong. Israel is a nation of action. It’s a nation of love and concern for its fellow citizens that both protects life and celebrates it — whether it’s those who defend the innocent or those who step in when a colleague is in need; whenever terror strikes, we all do what’s necessary. However, this should not just be Israel’s story, it must be the aspiration of every free society. When good people do something — whether in Israel, New York or Charlotte — then none of us are truly alone.

The writer is a rabbi, a wedding officiant, and a mohel who performs britot (ritual circumcisions) and conversions in Israel and worldwide. Based in Efrat, Israel, he is the founder of Magen HaBrit, an organization protecting the practice of brit milah and the children who undergo it.