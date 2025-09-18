A Tale of Two Sunday Evenings in California

This past Sunday evening, I witnessed a stark contrast that perfectly encapsulates the divide within American Jewish identity today. In one room, the Jewish American Summit in Los Angeles gathered 700 people, Jews and non-Jews, liberals and conservatives alike, united in support of Israel and authentic Jewish values. Simultaneously, across town at the Emmy Awards, we saw the opposite: a performative rejection of Jewish connection to Israel, delivered with the hollow prefix “as a Jew.”

At our summit, Senator John Fetterman, a Catholic, and Bill Maher, a self-described liberal atheist, both of whom spoke passionately about standing with Israel and the Jewish people. They both demonstrated more understanding of Jewish values and Israel’s ethical conduct than many who claim Jewish identity while undermining Israel’s right to defend itself.

Maher pointed out something rarely acknowledged in mainstream media: Israel has conducted this war with unprecedented ethical restraint, resulting in the lowest civilian-to-combatant casualty ratio in modern urban warfare. He didn’t hesitate to call out Qatar’s $2 billion campaign to indoctrinate American university campuses, creating the antisemitic atmosphere we now witness. These are facts, delivered by allies who recognize truth regardless of political alignment.

Meanwhile, at the Emmy Awards, Hannah Einbinder took the stage and made a statement aimed at effectively divorcing “American cultural Judaism”, the only Judaism she apparently knows, from Israel. This exemplifies what I call the “As a Jew” disease: individuals with minimal connection to Jewish tradition or knowledge making public statements that undermine Israel or Jewish values while using their Jewish heritage as a shield.

This performative distancing isn’t new. For some in Hollywood, donning keffiyehs or signing anti-Israel statements appears to be a career-advancing rebellion. But make no mistake, these actions align them with the terrorists and perpetrators of the October 7th massacre, a slaughter these same celebrities rarely acknowledge.

One room celebrated Jewish identity through understanding and solidarity; the other showcased the shallow performance of rejecting one’s people for applause.

Jerry Seinfeld recently called the “Free Palestine” movement the modern equivalent of the KKK, recognizing that antisemitism is simply racism dressed in political clothing. He’s right. When you attend pro-Israel rallies, you see singing, dancing, and celebration of life. At pro-Palestinian demonstrations, you often encounter burning flags, Molotov cocktails, violence, and raw hatred.

What explains this dichotomy? Those at our summit, Jewish or not, understand that Judaism is built on a foundation of love, as established by Abraham. We stand for our principles, defend our people, but ultimately build rather than destroy.

Contrast this with the document recently circulated in Hollywood, a racist manifesto that advocates refusing to work with anyone connected to Israel. This is not social justice; it’s discrimination based on national origin and religion.

The “As a Jew” phenomenon represents a troubling trend: those with the thinnest connection to Jewish tradition often speak the loudest against it. They position themselves as moral authorities precisely because they’ve distanced themselves from Jewish communal life. Their Judaism exists primarily as a credential for criticizing Israel.

We face an information war where facts compete with AI-generated images and emotional manipulation. Qatar-funded propaganda has infiltrated our universities and media, with Al Jazeera, now openly controlled by Qatar’s royal family, serving as its mouthpiece.

The summit speakers recognized this reality. Both Fetterman and Maher, representing different backgrounds but united in moral clarity, refused to accept the false narratives that dominate campus protests and Hollywood statements.

True allies don’t need Jewish ancestry to recognize right from wrong. They understand that Hamas, not Israel, is responsible for civilian casualties in Gaza. They acknowledge that Israel targets terrorists while Hamas targets civilians and uses them as human shields, often forcing them to stay in harm’s way on pain of death. They recognize that Israel provides humanitarian aid while Hamas steals it.

Those who stand on stages declaring “as a Jew” while distancing themselves from Israel aren’t speaking from Jewish knowledge or values. They’re performing for an audience that rewards Jewish self-rejection, often with likes and shares on social media.

Our tradition teaches that all Jews are responsible for one another. This doesn’t mean agreeing on everything, but it does mean understanding that our fates are intertwined. Those who believe they can separate “good Jews” from “Zionists” misunderstand both Judaism and history.

The summit showed that support for Israel transcends political identity. Liberal Democrats stood alongside conservatives in recognizing Israel’s right to defend itself against terrorism. They understood that this isn’t about politics, it’s about morality.

I’m grateful for authentic allies who stand with us not because it’s popular, but because it’s right. And I pray that those Jews who distance themselves from Israel in pursuit of approval will one day recognize that true courage means standing with your people, especially when it’s difficult.

Judaism is a living tradition of ethics, community, and resilience that has survived millennia, and we will survive Hannah Einbinder and all the other “As a Jew” voices too.

Steven Burg is the CEO of AISH, a global Jewish institute, and the Chairman of Aish Ha’am, a new party in the World Zionist Congress. Prior to Aish, he was Eastern Director of the Simon Wiesenthal Center, where he oversaw the Museum of Tolerance in New York City and contributed to the center’s fight against antisemitism. You can find out more about him here: https://rabbiburg.com/