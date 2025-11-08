Anti-Racism Failed Because It Was Anti-American

Your race is yours for life– whether you’re white, black, brown, yellow or any combination thereof.

It follows that judging someone based strictly on their skin color is not only unjust but uniquely harmful. If you judge whites, for example, as oppressors because they’re white, you have imposed on them a life sentence since they will always be white.

The same applies to other races. If you judge black people as oppressed because they’re black, since they can’t change their skin color you have imposed on them a life sentence of victimhood.

That, in a nutshell, explains why the “anti-racist” meteorite movement of the early 2020s has imploded.

Remember when people like Ibram X Kendi and Robin DiAngelo became household names in the wake of the George Floyd protests by telling us that America is irredeemably racist? At the time, whites were made to feel so guilty about their “white privilege” (never mind that millions of whites live in poverty), no one dared to ask the obvious question: Where is this thing going?

Whoever paid attention would have realized it was headed to an inevitable crash.

How could it not? When you base a movement around something immutable in a country that is all about aspiration and the possibility of change, your movement becomes a hope-killer without a future.

When you propose to fight racial discrimination with more racial discrimination, you take a corrosive idea and make it more corrosive.

Eventually, people caught on to the con: How dare you judge me based on something I can never change?

No wonder we barely hear a peep these days from the antiracist luminaries of just a few years ago.

“It’s hard to believe how much things have changed since those halcyon days of racialised brainwashing and suicidal white women,” Steve QJ wrote earlier this year in a must-read essay on Medium. “Ibram X Kendi has gone from promising to ‘build the world anew’ with his Center for Antiracist Research to laying off over half his staff, failing to produce a single piece of meaningful research and having to answer pointed questions about what he did with the $55 million he received in funding.”

Meanwhile, “Robin DiAngelo went from making $10,000 an hour for telling audiences that ‘racism is the water they’re swimming in,’ to self-imposed exile after being tricked into paying a black stranger $30 in ‘reparations.’”

And “BLM went from riding a wave of international support and over $90 million in donations to being investigated by the IRS as their founders jumped ship.”

Should we be happy about this implosion? Yes, if we believe in progress and hope.

The Kendis of the world failed to see that their biggest rival was, yes, hope. Judging people based on race extinguishes hope. It spits on the American ideal of progress that fuels individual drive. These antiracist peddlers could never admit that America has progressed in racial relations, because doing so would have elevated the possibility of more progress, which would have made them obsolete.

Their distaste for America led them to create a movement that was anti-hope, anti-progress and, ultimately, anti-American. Did they forget that many of us really love this country?

America was never designed to be perfect. It was founded on the idea of providing the tools necessary for constant correction and progress towards a more perfect union. The abolition of slavery and the civil rights movement were examples of this dynamic: we still have a long way to go, but we’re going in the right direction.

That right direction is where hope resides.

The anti-racist meteor offered neither hope nor direction. It was a gloomy, resentful movement that hid behind social justice jargon to control the levers of power for personal gain.

While it is vanishing now, that doesn’t mean it hasn’t left scars.

“What did we gain from those years of racial consciousness and white guilt?” Steve QJ asks. “Well, we gained a comprehensive list of things that might be racist if you reach hard enough. Apple pie, birdwatching, computers, dentistry, environmentalism, fishing, gardening, hard work, ice skating, Jello, knitting, on and on. I’m guessing we’ve accounted for at least 85% of the alphabet at this point.”

The movement also eroded the language of justice, rendering words like ‘racism’ and ‘white supremacy’ meaningless through over-use and mis-use.

In the end, though, we can say that the system worked. It rejected an anti-American idea that brought people down rather than up. A gang of clever opportunists came to tell Americans that we were all hopeless members of immutable racial groups, and we said, no thanks.

Nevertheless, the movement has taken a toll on the national morale. That’s what happens when you try to make people feel guilty about being Americans.

What we need now to repair the damage is the reparation of a reckoning. All those who cheered on the movement– from the legacy media to woke-loving cultural forces—owe their country a recognition of the collateral damage they empowered under the guise of “anti-racism.”

The tragic irony is that the anti-racist fraudsters who have now gone into hiding ended up hurting black people the most. They totally missed that in America, the group that counts above all others is the one called Americans.