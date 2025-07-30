Meta Makes a Fortune by Keeping People Physically Isolated

In a capitalist society, the more money you make, the more you are considered a winner. Money is that easy, instant signal that denotes personal worth, status and, ultimately, “winnerhood.”

By that metric, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, whose company smashed Wall Street expectations today by announcing $47 billion in second quarter revenue, is the planet’s biggest winner. His company, which owns Facebook and Instagram, proudly announced that 3.48 billion people now use at least one of its apps on a daily basis.

Three and a half billion people are using your products. How is that not the ultimate sign of success?

I love success. I admire success. So why is it that Zuckerberg’s success leaves me kind of cold?

It’s nothing personal. It just leaves me cold.

Maybe it’s that since the COVID lockdowns of 2020, I’ve been somewhat obsessed by the notion that people are isolating more and more.

Last year, the US Surgeon General released a report about the deep sense of loneliness that many Americans are experiencing. The report, “Our Epidemic of Loneliness and Isolation,” found that approximately 50 percent of adults in the country are feeling lonely, and that people of all ages are spending significantly less time with others.

I’ve seen it in my own little world and community. More and more people are getting used to the comforts of home, where virtually everything they need can now be delivered straight to their home.

Why do the hard work of socializing when you can just stay home and watch Netflix?

In this new world of radical convenience, any product that encourages 3.48 billion people to stay locked on a digital screen will not impress me. This is not a critique of capitalism; Zuckerberg has every right to entice every human on earth to engage with his digital apps.

Rather, it’s just a reflection on the things I admire. I admire anything that brings people together, in person, in real time, in real life. Is it silly to bring up something so obvious, so natural?

But we must be candid about the wonders of technology: For all the miracles it has brought us, including live Zoom chats with friends and relatives halfway around the globe, it has separated us physically.

If we don’t make the extra effort, physical isolation will become our default position.

In my own life, whenever I escape my digital screens to sit down with a friend at Pats or Pico Café, when I invite people over for a Torah salon, when I look around our Shabbat table at real faces and real people, when I leave my indoor training machines and schlepp to the gym, when I attend a fundraiser or other community event, when I do a shiva call or visit someone at the hospital—well, how can I put it without sounding trite? I feel human? I feel alive? I feel real?

Maybe it’s a sign of our “epidemic of loneliness and isolation” that I would even need to write about the value of something we’ve been doing for thousands of years— showing up in person.

Yes, we still show up today, but for way too many of us, we show up on screens, virtually, partially.

So, while I’m impressed by the $47 billion Zuckerberg’s company made in the second quarter, and the 3.48 billion people who use his digital apps, it still leaves me cold, reminding me mostly of our physical isolation.

I’m looking for an app that could bring 3.48 billion people closer together, in person, with no digital interruptions.

Whoever can find that app will be a true winner in my book.