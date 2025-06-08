Instead of Lowering the Flames of Anger, LA Mayor Karen Bass Fueled Them

My beloved Los Angeles has erupted in chaos and violence, this time over ICE operations, and once again, we see a lack of leadership. Instead of showing respect for law and order, LA Mayor Karen Bass has expressed anger.

“This morning, we received reports of federal immigration enforcement actions in multiple locations in Los Angeles,” Bass said in a statement on Friday. “As Mayor of a proud city of immigrants, who contribute to our city in so many ways, I am deeply angered by what has taken place. These tactics sow terror in our communities and disrupt basic principles of safety in our city. My Office is in close coordination with immigrant rights community organizations. We will not stand for this.”

No mention of Bass reaching out to ICE Acting Director Todd Lyons, who released his own statement:

“Our brave officers were vastly outnumbered, as over 1,000 rioters surrounded and attacked a federal building. It took over two hours for the Los Angeles Police Department to respond, despite being called multiple times. The brave men and women of ICE were in Los Angeles arresting criminal illegal aliens including gang members, drug traffickers and those with a history of assault, cruelty to children, domestic violence, robbery, and smuggling.”

Regardless of which side of the political fence you’re on, it’s wrong for our mayor, the public face of our city, to show disregard for something as fundamental as federal law.

This is not about the incredible value of immigrants. I am one of those immigrants. This country, this state, this city would be nothing without immigrants. That’s not the point. The point is that under President Biden’s irresponsible border policy, millions of illegals entered the country, including criminals.

Enforcing federal law against crime is a federal duty. It shouldn’t cause a mayor to feel “anger” or say she “won’t stand for it.” A mayor is a leader, not an activist. So far, her reactions have only fueled emotions and triggered more chaos. With Trump bringing in the National Guard, her priority right now should to de-escalate tensions before things get out of hand.

A mayor’s role is to bring the city together and prevent flare-ups before they happen. If she has an issue with the tactics of federal law enforcement, then she should reach out and work with them, not undermine them. Law enforcement can happen without chaos and violence. It is precisely during these moments of high intensity that she is most needed.

Our city’s leadership failed us when the horrific fires traumatized a whole city, and it is failing us today when it is fueling the flames of social anger rather than doing the hard work of finding lawful solutions.

It’s still not too late for Bass to diffuse rising tensions before the volcano explodes. Our city deserves no less.

Update: With unrest increasing, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass released this statement: “Reports of unrest outside the city, including in Paramount, are deeply concerning. We’ve been in direct contact with officials in Washington, D.C., and are working closely with law enforcement to find the best path forward.”