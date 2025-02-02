Message to Public Servants: It’s Not Your Money!

Our federal government spends more than $1.7 billion a year to maintain 77,000 empty buildings.

An old study by the Heritage Foundation found a missing $25 billion in “unreconciled transactions affecting the change in net position.” In English, that means $25 billion that was spent by someone, somewhere on something, but auditors do not know who spent it, where it was spent or on what.

When President Biden decided to spend $320 million on a giant pier outside Gaza to deliver food trucks, the pier was broken apart by strong winds and heavy seas only one week after it was built. What’s another $320 million?

In each of these cases, and countless others, we have public servants dealing with money that is not theirs. That’s because it’s not their money; it’s your money.

If you ask me, every voter in America should make this their mantra: It’s not their money.

Public servants are rarely held accountable for what they do with money that is not theirs. They have no incentive to be prudent, let alone thrifty. I guarantee you the bureaucrats who waste taxpayer money are a lot more careful not to waste their own money.

I know– so far, I haven’t told you anything new. Giving you evidence that the government squanders money is just another occasion to say “Duh.”

But I’m writing because there is finally a fresh, new development to tackle our country’s #1 cause.

According to The New York Times, Elon Musk and his DOGE team have targeted a little-known but critical office, run out of the Bureau of the Fiscal Service, that is responsible for disbursing more than one billion payments annually, representing $5.4 trillion, or 88 percent of all federal payments.

The public servant who oversees these payments, David Lebryk, left his job last week after more than 35 years of working for the government.

Evidently, he wasn’t too cooperative with the DOGE team that sought access to the Treasury computers used to complete all these payments. According to the Times report, the DOGE team needs that access in order to identify fraud and abuse, which sounds to me like common sense.

And as I write this, the Times just announced that the new Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, gave DOGE full access to the system that administers more than one billion payments of our money each year.

Wait a minute: Am I dreaming?

Seriously, you can be the biggest Trump hater in the world, and be repulsed by his blizzard of executive orders, and still see tremendous value in any effort to monitor where your money is going.

I have no idea what Musk’s team will uncover, but I’m pretty sure that in his 35 years of public service, no one came to Lebryk to ask him those kinds of questions and that kind of access.

It’s not as if the red flags weren’t there.

For starters, the Government Accountability Office estimated that the government made $236 billion in improper payments — three-quarters of which were overpayments — across 71 federal programs during the 2023 fiscal year. It shouldn’t surprise us, then, if Musk believes the government is sending out hundreds of billions to people who either do not exist or are fraudsters, according to people familiar with his remarks.

For my friends on the left who despise Musk because he helped put Hitler back in the White House, just consider this: Each year, we pay $659 billion just in interest on the national debt. The Congressional Budget Office predicts we will add an average of $2 trillion in debt annually for the next decade; over $5 billion of debt every day for the next ten years.

Next time you teach your kids the value of money and the importance of not wasting it, tell them their country now borrows $200 million every hour, $3 million every minute and $60,000 every second.

You can continue to hate Musk and Trump all you want, but something earth-shattering has begun. The genius behind Tesla, Space X and Starlink is on a mission to protect our money and secure our financial future.

Every shopper who hates getting ripped off should be very happy.