The Year Conservatives Became the Cool Ones

“I can still hear the voices, echoing in dorm rooms and dining halls, and spilling unthinkingly through ivy-hung courtyards and musty classrooms: Oh, the Christian Right is so scary…George Bush is so stupid…they’re all redneck gun nuts and religious fanatics…John Ashcroft is such a fascist…. And above all, delivered in a vaguely scandalized tone—you’re not, like, a Republican, are you?”

That was New York Times columnist Ross Douthat writing in the Claremont Review of Books in 2002 in an essay titled, “To Be Young, Conservative, and Cool.” Douthat was reminiscing about his college days, and about how the culture was mired not just in a war of ideas but in “a war of attitudes, in which conservative-bashing is the last acceptable form of bigotry.” He argued that becoming “cool,” however difficult that might be, should be a top conservative priority.

Twenty-two years later, his wish may be coming true.

Remember when conservatives were the stodgy ones who represented the establishment and rich folks and the Democrats were the cool ones who represented the marginalized and the working class?

How did Democrats suddenly become so dreary and dull? How did they become the party of the status quo while their conservative rivals have become the party of change and innovation? How did Dems come to represent the snobbish coastal elites while conservatives represent the hard-working class aiming for their share of the American Dream?

Maybe the Dems just got smug and complacent. Maybe they assumed that because they own the culture, they also own the country.

It’s when I saw those images of wealthy celebrities like George Clooney and Oprah Winfrey pitching the same old tired cliches that I realized that the Dems are no longer the party of the counterculture. They are the culture; they are the establishment; they are the conformists.

As painful as this is for Democrats to hear, it is conservatives today who represent the counterculture.

Books will be written to explain this radical shift through the lens of the economy, politics and ideology. I want to focus on attitude.

Ever since the hippies demonstrated against the Vietnam War in the 1960s, launching the era of civil rights marches, the Free Speech movement at Berkeley and the “free love” counterculture at Woodstock, it became a law of nature that if you wanted to look cool, you had to be on the left. Politically, that meant you voted Democrat.

Voting Democrat wasn’t just an affiliation; it was an attitude. If you got hit by lightning and voted Republican, it meant you went over to the “dark side.”

This was, and in many ways still is, especially true in Jewish circles. Voting Democrat is your permission slip to enter polite society.

The results of the last election have shaken these assumptions. When Bernie Sanders, the eminence grise of the cool progressive left, accused his party of being controlled by “big money interests” and “well-paid consultants,” he was hitting his brethren where it hurts.

“It should come as no great surprise that a Democratic Party which has abandoned working class people would find that the working class has abandoned them,” he famously wrote after Nov. 5. “Will [Democrats] understand the pain and political alienation that tens of millions of Americans are experiencing? Do they have any ideas as to how we can take on the increasingly powerful Oligarchy, which has so much economic power?”

This is not just a critique; it’s a spear to the soul. Tell Democrats that they care more about the powerful than the powerless and you shatter their identity. It’s cool to have too much compassion; to spend too much on the poor; to go too far with social justice.

But for Democrats to be seen as having not enough compassion for marginalized minorities is a spiritual nadir– the very opposite of cool.

This is why so many of them were shell-shocked by the results of Nov. 5. They saw how so many Latinos, Asians, Blacks and urban voters who are usually hard-core Democrats moved over to the “dark side,” and couldn’t fathom this new reality. This is not 2016, when they could blame Trump’s victory on his white racist followers and still retain their mantle of “coolness.”

Once you lose minorities and urbanites, you’ve given up cool.

This also applies to Israel. Because Democrats are associated with the establishment where anti-Zionism rules, they’ve become followers. Taking the Palestinian side may have been cool in years past, but today it is the predictable view of the cultural majority. The real rebels these days, the ones who fearlessly push back against the establishment, are the Zionists. They are the minority. They are the insurrectionists. They are the ones with the cojones to speak truth to power.

Even when Dems have tried to fight for minorities, as they did with Black Lives Matter, they’ve done more virtue signaling than actually helping Black communities. They make lots of noise in support of the homeless, migrants and minority criminals but that noise stops when those urban ills come too close to their homes. This don’t-get-my-hands-too-dirty attitude is anything but cool. It’s elitist.

Conservatives have become the cool ones not because they necessarily aimed for it, but because Democrats became so uncool, so sanctimonious. The shift happened gradually, and then, as the aphorism goes, it came suddenly.

One visible sign of these new winds is how Trump voters are no longer hiding like they used to. They have the chutzpah of rebels who have just conquered the bourgeoisie. They may not own the culture, but they’ve taken back their country. And yes, we might as well blurt it out: It’s cool to love America.

Conservatives, of course, shouldn’t get too cocky or celebrate too early. There are enough uncool aspects of their party, including big-money interests, that can unravel that edifice. Staying cool is as hard as becoming cool.

Democrats, meanwhile, will continue their conservative-bashing on college campuses and elsewhere. That’s what they do. It just won’t be as cool as it used to be.