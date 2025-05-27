Telly Award Winner: Celtic Charm Ireland Travel TV Special

Telly Award Silver Winner 2025: Ireland Travel Special by The Jet Set TV correspondent, Lisa Niver
We are proud to announce that The Jet Set TV’s “Celtic Charm” Travel Special, by Lisa Niver, has been awarded a Silver Telly Award in the Travel & Tourism category!
This honor places us alongside industry greats like Samantha Brown’s Places to Love and The Good Road. It’s a true testament to the power of storytelling and the passion behind every journey.
“This is an incredible achievement! We received over 13,000 exceptional entries this year, and the winners represent the most innovative stories being told across all screens. As a Telly Winner, you are truly a standard bearer of excellence in our industry.” — The Telly Awards
In this award-winning segment, Lisa Niver takes viewers on a heartfelt journey through Ireland — from its historic cities and vibrant culture to its breathtaking natural beauty. Her curiosity, warmth, and adventurous spirit helped bring Ireland’s magic to life.
A huge thank you to everyone at The Jet Set TV, especially Bobby Laurie, Nikki Noya, April Carter, Brad Smith and Juan Carlos Albarran Marquez, our incredible partners in Ireland and thank you to the Telly Awards for recognizing our work. We’re honored and inspired — here’s to more stories that connect us all!
Learn more about the segment and where we traveled: Ireland’s Celtic Charm on The Jet Set TVClick here to see all of my segments on The Jet Set TV.
From the surreal landscapes of the Burren to the awe-inspiring Giant’s Causeway, Ireland’s natural wonders leave a lasting impression. I loved making perfume with Sadie at Burren Perfumery and creating chocolates with Sister Genevieve at Kylemore Abbey. I had an unforgettable dance lesson with Trad on the Prom and hula hooped in the turret of the historic Abbeyglen Castle Hotel.
Ireland’s charm lies in its breathtaking landscapes, rich heritage, and genuine hospitality, making it a dream destination for travelers seeking adventure and culture. Whether exploring the scenic Wild Atlantic Way, experiencing traditional Irish dance with Trad on the Prom, or marveling at the artistry of Malachy Kearns’ handcrafted bodhráns, Ireland offers a tapestry of memorable moments. Every experience feels like a story waiting to be told, and every traveler leaves with their own version of the magic that makes Ireland so special.
Enjoy more of my travels in Ireland
Read more of my Adventures in Ireland in my book, Brave-ish, One Breakup, Six Continents and Feeling Fearless After Fifty!
The Telly Awards honors excellence in video and television across all screens and is judged by leaders from video platforms, television, streaming networks, production companies. This year’s winners include Pixar Animation Studios, Hearst Media, ESPN, LinkedIn, NATO, MTV Entertainment Studios, NASA, the LA Clippers (NBA), Sawhorse Productions, Telemundo and more.
“Our industry is experimenting with new technologies like never before, shaping truly compelling stories to draw attention to some of the world’s most pressing issues,” shares Telly Awards Managing Director Amanda Needham. “The Telly Awards is uniquely positioned to meet the industry where it’s actually making work, be that on television or TikTok.”
Committed to pushing the boundaries of creativity forward, this year’s new categories included topics within Film & Shorts, Outdoor & Adventure, and Brand Partnerships. These categories centered on stories and collaborations that are actively evolving within the video and television industry.
With over 13,000 entries from across the globe and top video and television content producers. Winner’s were chosen by The Telly Awards Judging Council which includes Ben Wackett, Marketing Director, ENSO Sports & Entertainment Agency, Brian Toombs, Head of Roku Brand Studio, Roku Brand Studio, Lucy Shen, Creator Marketing Manager, Patreon, Irantzu Diez-Gamboa, CEO North America, MediaPro, Rosalind Pressman, VP Brand Marketing, Pluto TV, Adam Faze, Executive Producer, Gymnasium, James Young, EVP, Head of Creative Innovation, BBDO New York, Sarah Minnie, Head of Artist Development and Production, Open Television, Nicole Lederman, Executive Producer, The Martin Agency, and Gregg Stouffer, Lead Editor, Pickleball TV.
The full list of the 46th Annual Telly Awards winners can be found at
www.tellyawards.com/winners/
The Telly Awards is the premier award honoring video and television across all screens. Established in 1979, The Telly Awards receives over 12,000 entries from all 50 states and 5 continents. Entrants are judged by The Telly Awards Judging Council—an industry body of over 200 leading experts including advertising agencies, production companies, and major television networks, reflective of the multi-screen industry The Telly Awards celebrates. Partners of The Telly Awards include NAB, RunwayML AIFF, ReelAbilities Film Festival, Film Fatales, FWD-Doc, Stash, Production Hub, Ghetto Film School, Future of Film, We Are Parable, Video Consortium, SeriesFest and Green The Bid.
