Soaring Above the Ice: Helicopter Adventures with Quark Expeditions

Antarctica is already one of the most breathtaking destinations on Earth—but experiencing it from the sky adds an entirely new dimension. Onboard Quark Expeditions’ Ultramarine, a state-of-the-art ship purpose-built for polar exploration, guests have the rare opportunity to take to the skies in one of two bright yellow twin-engine Airbus H145 helicopters. These sleek aircraft are not just for show—they’re a vital part of Quark’s innovative approach to immersive, off-ship adventure.
WATCH my interview with Sarah Zaubi who was Helicopter Operations Manager on my voyage and is now an Expedition Leader: From Ship to Sky: Helicopter Landings and Flightseeing with Quark Expeditions
Housed in a custom-built onboard hangar and designed with expedition operations in mind, these helicopters allow for flightseeing tours and heli landings—two unforgettable ways to explore otherwise inaccessible parts of the Antarctic landscape. Every guest has the chance to participate in a flightseeing trip, lifting off from the deck of the Ultramarine to soar over vast icefields, towering mountains, and hidden glaciers. And for those on itineraries that include heli landings, small groups can touch down on remote ridgelines or wide-open plateaus, places no one could reach by Zodiac.
With new heli-forward itineraries on the horizon, Quark Expeditions is continuing to push the boundaries of how we experience the polar regions. The Ultramarine was built with these types of adventures in mind, featuring an advanced hangar and launchpad system to streamline operations and maximize guest time off the ship. The helicopters themselves are flown by highly skilled pilots with deep experience in polar flying, ensuring both safety and spectacle with every takeoff and landing.
To understand what makes Quark’s helicopter operations so unique—and what it takes to fly above one of the most remote places on Earth—I spoke with Sarah Zaubi, helicopter manager on my voyage where we had these epic aerial adventures. From the logistics of getting everyone safely in the air to the unforgettable views only seen from above, Sarah gives us a behind-the-scenes look at one of the most exhilarating aspects of a Quark voyage.
Thank you toQuark Expeditions for making my dream of not only stepping on my seventh continent but also hula-hooping, stand up paddleboarding and flying over the great white continent in a helicopter south of the Antarctic circle become a reality! Thank you to Fabrice, Kelly, Ryan and Sarah for allowing me to interview them and share the amazing journey! I loved being in Antarctica on expedition so much.
This never-before-offered journey utilizes the advance capabilities of the Ultramarine and its two twin-engine helicopters to provide unparalleled access to rarely visited eastern regions of the Antarctic Peninsula, including the Antarctic Sound, Erebus and Terror Gulf, and the Weddell Sea.
Over 12 days, guests will enjoy at minimum two helicopter flightseeing excursions and one heli-landing, in addition to Zodiac and land-based adventures, ensuring that they experience Earth’s last great wilderness from all vantage points. These areas, rich with wildlife, will provide opportunities for guests to spot seals, whales, and Emperor Penguins.
12-day expedition is offered on 2 voyages on Ultramarine on November 27, 2025 and December 7, 2025. Click here to book
Growing up in the wilds of the Chicago suburbs, Sarah learned how to thrive in the outdoors by asking “stupid” questions, getting cold and wet, losing sleep, color-coordinating her gear, and making mistakes. Sarah learned how to guide in the outdoors by taking wilderness medical courses, guiding courses, and by working alongside other professionals in the outdoors. Sarah has been working as a backcountry guide around the world since 2013 and has always color-coordinated her gear. For that reason, Sarah encourages her guests and clients to ask every question (no matter how stupid it might seem,) to come humbly to any experience, and to wear good gear (color-coordination not required).
When she is not working in the Polar Regions, you can find her at home in Alaska, or in the Colorado mountains where she enjoys snowboarding, packrafting, working on her embroidery, and snort-laughing at her own jokes.
Lisa Niver standing in Antarctica south of the Antarctic circle. Did you see me hula-hooping on the fast ice?
Soaring Above the Ice: Helicopter Adventures with Quark Expeditions
Lisa Ellen Niver
Antarctica Adventure on Quark Expeditions’ Ultramarine includes helicopter flight
Mesmerized by every helicopter takeoff!
Taking Off Over Antarctica!
Hula-hooping, Helicopters and Antarctica
Soaring Over Antarctica Onboard Quark Expeditions’ Ultramarine
What is it like to travel to Antarctica? 60+ videos to show you my expedition with penguins, seals, whales, SUP and my polar plunge!
Learn more about my Quark Ultramarine expedition in my interview series with
Fabrice Genevois, Quark Ultramarine’s penguinologist
Paddling Through the Wilds of Antarctica with Kayak Expedition Leader, Kelly
The Jet Set TV: Adventuring to Antarctica
Antarctica By Helicopter: Icebergs, Mountains and Remote Lands | Quark Expeditions
Sarah Zaubi
Expedition Leader, Helicopter Operations Manager, Expedition Guide, Paddle Excursion Guide, Sea Kayak Guide
Amy Dell: Saturday Sauce, Deli Food and Tunisian Tuna Toast
Doctor’s New Book Explores How Tanya Can Transform Your Life
Borrowed Spotlight: Celebrities Share Their Spotlights With Holocaust Survivors
‘Liliana’ Documentary Tells the Story of Italy’s Only Holocaust Survivor Appointed ‘Senator for Life’
Is It Time to Rejuvenate Jewish Education?
Jewish education can strengthen Jewish identity by exposing more Jews to the extraordinary breadth of the Jewish buffet. How a community paper can play a role.
AJU President Jeff Herbst Resigns; Jay Sanderson to Become Interim President
Wikipedia’s Supreme Court Bans Two Editors for Offsite Misconduct in Israel-Palestine Topic Area
Some editors claim the decision was “toothless” and that Arbitration Committee was slow in taking action.
The Age of American Nihilism
Somewhere along the way we settled into the pathologically treacherous vise grip of American mediocrity.
Australia, Once Famous for Its Chill Vibe, Is a Sewer of Antisemitism
The Jewish community is not asking for special protection. We are asking for the same basic security and freedom that every Australian deserves.
Spielberg Says Antisemitism Is “No Longer Lurking, But Standing Proud” Like 1930s Germany
Young Actress Juju Brener on Her “Hocus Pocus 2” Role
Behind the Scenes of “Jeopardy!” with Mayim Bialik
Amy Dell: Saturday Sauce, Deli Food and Tunisian Tuna Toast
Sarah Nathan: NOOISH, Matzah Ball Soup and Latkes
