fbpx

GET HOME DELIVERY! CLICK HERE »

ADVERTISE
pick up locations
HOME DELIVERY
donate

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.

Yiddish Sweetness of Sid Caesar

[additional-authors]
Picture of Gershon Hepner

Gershon Hepner

November 20, 2025
New York Circa 1980s. Sid Caesar. (Photo by Tom Wargacki/WireImage)

On Saturday nights in Joseph Epstein’s home
his family would watch the Rome-com of Sid Caesar,
whose root was Ziser, not a ruler Rome
elected, but Yiddish for a sweet guy, pronounced Zeeser.

Jewish comedy has been by tragedy replaced,
the zealot Mamdani its unsweet switch-hitter
whose anti-Jewish swerve has an unpleasant taste,
not zees, sweet like Sid Caesar, but like maror bitter.

In “When Caesar Was King: Live From New York,” WSJ,11/15/25, Joseph Epstein writes:

On ‘Your Show of Shows’ and other sketch programs, Sid Caesar mined a comic vein that seemed, in its time, inexhaustible…..
Like nearly every other noted American comedian of his generation, Caesar was Jewish. (His family name was “Ziser—pronounced ZEE-sir.”) Almost all of the writers on his TV shows were Jewish (best known among them were Mr. Brooks, Larry Gelbart, Neil Simon and Woody Allen), as were two of his three co-stars (Imogene Coca was not). “But,” as Mr. Margolick writes, “nothing on Caesar’s show had been specifically Jewish.” On his TV show, he was wary of offending gentiles. “Yet in multiple ways,” the author adds, “Caesar’s humor was Jewish, and Jews read it as such.” In other words, he concludes: “Its point of view . . . was Jewish.”

What is a Jewish point of view in comedy? I should say it begins with finding absurdity in the ordinary, humor in the serious. How could it be otherwise in a people said to be chosen by God yet throughout history persecuted more than any other? Jews can find clouds in silver linings. Life itself, they sense, is a bit of a joke—one too often played on them. God himself, some Jews believe, loves a joke. This is reinforced by Jewish habits of thought, which include criticism, irony, skepticism. All this and more made its way subtly into Sid Caesar’s humor…..
Fred Allen, the consummate radio comedian, called television a “medium,” to which he added that nothing about it is “well-done.” Amusing but also, for the most part, true. Apart from a small number of sitcoms (those of Lucille Ball, Dick Van Dyke, Mary Tyler Moore, Jerry Seinfeld) and a few variety shows (those of Milton Berle, Jackie Gleason, Carol Burnett) television during the latter half of the 20th century did not produce much in the way of first-class entertainment. The greatest comedians of the 20th century were those who made movies: Charlie Chaplin, Buster Keaton, Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy, the Marx Brothers, W.C. Fields. Sid Caesar never became a movie star, which is a pity, for at its best his comedy ranks among the very highest. As the columnist Dorothy Kilgallen wrote during his prime: “Sid Caesar is the greatest living comedian, with nobody a close second.”

Gershon Hepner is a poet who has written over 25,000 poems on subjects ranging from music to literature, politics to Torah. He grew up in England and moved to Los Angeles in 1976. Using his varied interests and experiences, he has authored dozens of papers in medical and academic journals, and authored “Legal Friction: Law, Narrative, and Identity Politics in Biblical Israel.” He can be reached at gershonhepner@gmail.com.

Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.

Editor's Picks

Latest Articles

Thank You Tucker, Candace & Nick!

November 19, 2025

By speaking plainly, you have done us a dark favor. You have shown us that the old hatred was not gone; it was merely waiting for permission. And now, in your hands, and in this moment, permission has been granted.

The Covenantal Letter at Carnegie Hall

November 19, 2025

One hundred and twenty years ago this month, a celebration was held at New York’s Carnegie Hall on Thanksgiving Day, celebrating 250 years of Jewish presence in the United States.

Gaza War Far from Over

November 19, 2025

As much as I wish the fighting between Israel and Hamas were over, the sad fact is that it is not.

A Museum as a Monument to Innocence

November 19, 2025

Although the American Dream has taken its lumps in recent years amidst the politicization of everything, it may be the last innocent idea we have left.

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.