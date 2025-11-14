First Mother – A poem for Parsha Chayei Sara

Chayei Sarah — The Life of Sarah (Genesis 23:1–25:18)

When the main character dies

in the second sentence, you hope,

at least, for a feature-length flashback

showing how we got here.

This is not what we get. Instead

life goes on. A cave is purchased

for her rest. The children marry.

There is much begetting.

I’d give you the details but

this homework is your obligation.

At the risk of a major spoiler I’ll tell you this –

her husband doesn’t make it.

But we still say their names.

Sarah, Abraham – thousands of years

after their final rest, every week

or every day depending on

how you were raised or what

tradition you found. Our lives are

the things we do, but our legacy

is what happens after we’re gone.

We are the promise made to her.

We are the stars in the sky.

We carry her name in every breath.

We are the life of Sarah.

Rick Lupert, a poet, songleader and graphic designer, is the author of 29 books including “God Wrestler: A Poem for Every Torah Portion.” Visit him at www.JewishPoetry.net