fbpx

GET HOME DELIVERY! CLICK HERE »

ADVERTISE
pick up locations
HOME DELIVERY
donate

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.

First Mother – A poem for Parsha Chayei Sara

When the main character dies in the second sentence, you hope, at least, for a feature-length flashback...
[additional-authors]
Picture of Rick Lupert

Rick Lupert

November 13, 2025

Chayei Sarah — The Life of Sarah (Genesis 23:1–25:18)

When the main character dies
in the second sentence, you hope,
at least, for a feature-length flashback
showing how we got here.

This is not what we get. Instead
life goes on. A cave is purchased
for her rest. The children marry.
There is much begetting.

I’d give you the details but
this homework is your obligation.
At the risk of a major spoiler I’ll tell you this –
her husband doesn’t make it.

But we still say their names.
Sarah, Abraham – thousands of years
after their final rest, every week
or every day depending on

how you were raised or what
tradition you found. Our lives are
the things we do, but our legacy
is what happens after we’re gone.

We are the promise made to her.
We are the stars in the sky.
We carry her name in every breath.
We are the life of Sarah.

Rick Lupert, a poet, songleader and graphic designer, is the author of 29 books including “God Wrestler: A Poem for Every Torah Portion.” Visit him at www.JewishPoetry.net

Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.

Editor's Picks

Latest Articles

A Bisl Torah — Everything

November 12, 2025

You must still contribute to a world that is need of your hands and your heart. But it begins with a recognition of God’s gift to you: this very day.

Classic Roast Chicken with Croutons

November 12, 2025

At my home, chicken is on the menu every Friday night. I can serve soup, salads, fish but a roasted chicken is always the star of the meal.

Trust: A Knowing Beyond Knowing

November 12, 2025

Bitachon isn’t tested by flight delays. That’s merely a practice session. It’s tested when a marriage dissolves, when illness enters the body, when one’s home burns to the ground, or when someone we love is suddenly gone.

More news and opinions than at a
Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.