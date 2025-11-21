Generations – A poem for Parsha Toldot

Toldot — Generations (Genesis 25:19–28:9)
Although I can’t scientifically prove it
if you follow my lineage back far enough
I was in Rebecca’s womb.
A child of the wholesome man, Jacob
who came out second and had to vote against
his own party to get what he got.
It’s just two generations above him
to get to who it all started, unless you count
all the pre and post-flood begetting.
According to my sources, a hundred and four
generations have come and gone since then
though ancestry dot com refuses
to draw a straight line between me and them.
All I can do is believe, and who am I not to?
I hope this keeps going.
It seems like that’s been the main idea
since we were promised stars in the sky.
But I can barely pay for health insurance
let alone steer a course for the one
generation I was able to make.
I can offer advice and suggestions.
I can point to the weight of history
but once he turns eighteen, it’s up to him
to crunch his own numbers.
I’m the distant descendant of one of two
brothers who came out fighting.
I’m an entire generation.
Rick Lupert, a poet, songleader and graphic designer, is the author of 29 books including “God Wrestler: A Poem for Every Torah Portion.” Visit him at www.JewishPoetry.net