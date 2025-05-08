Print Issue: Is It Time to Rejuvenate Jewish Education? | May 9, 2025
Jewish education can boost Jewish identity by exposing more Jews to the extraordinary breadth of the Jewish buffet. How a community paper can play a role.
Yom HaShoah, Yom HaZikaron Ceremonies; Teens Do Community Service, Braid Talk
Notable people and events in the Jewish LA community.
Our Mothers, Ourselves: Quiche & Cake for Mother’s Day
A Mother’s Day brunch is the perfect occasion to showcase all the wonderful fresh new produce in the market.
Table for Five: Acharei Mot – Kedoshim
A Sinful Sequence
Why Pope Francis of Blessed Memory Was So Important to the Jews
I am grateful that he has come to recognize on behalf the Church he led that Judaism is a legitimate and honored path to be faithful to God and humanity.
My Visit to the American Dream
A few observations from the Milken Institute’s 2025 Global Conference, a gathering place for those eager to shape the future.