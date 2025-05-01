fbpx
ADVERTISE
pick up locations
donate

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.

Print Issue: Israel and the Future of Civilization | May 2, 2025

In his new book, Douglas Murray chronicles the rise in Jew-hatred from enemies who worship death, and explores how the Jewish value of choosing life can save civilization.
[additional-authors]
Picture of Jewish Journal Staff

Jewish Journal Staff

May 1, 2025

CLICK HERE FOR FULLSCREEN VERSION

Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.

Editor's Picks

Latest Articles

Culture

More in Culture

In Covenant — Together

May 1, 2025

Over 200 people gathered at Stephen Wise Temple in Los Angeles for a Freedom Seder hosted in partnership with Van Jones, Amanda Berman, Greater Zion Church of Compton, Stephen Wise Temple, and Deborah Marcus.

Israel and the Future of Civilization

April 30, 2025

In his new book, Douglas Murray chronicles the rise in Jew-hatred from enemies who worship death, and explores how the Jewish value of choosing life can save civilization.

When the Annual Blurs with the Daily

April 30, 2025

As was the case last year, this year’s cycle of Yom HaShoah, Yom HaZikaron and Yom HaAtzmaut are not easy to mark. Since Oct. 7, Israel has lived in a near-constant state of mourning, remembrance and resilience.

The Zionist Spirit Behind the Shabbat Tune Switch

April 30, 2025

I’m speaking of the tune-switch that the Friday night hazan pulls for the last few stanzas of “Lecha Dodi.” Where did this quirky cantorial custom come from and how did it become so popular?

Hollywood

More in Hollywood

Podcasts

More in Podcasts

More news and opinions than at a
Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.
© Copyright 2025 Tribe Media Corp • Powered by Lightdrop

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.