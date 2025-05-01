Print Issue: Israel and the Future of Civilization | May 2, 2025
In Covenant — Together
Over 200 people gathered at Stephen Wise Temple in Los Angeles for a Freedom Seder hosted in partnership with Van Jones, Amanda Berman, Greater Zion Church of Compton, Stephen Wise Temple, and Deborah Marcus.
Table for Five: Tazria-Metzora
Law Of The Metzora
Israel and the Future of Civilization
In his new book, Douglas Murray chronicles the rise in Jew-hatred from enemies who worship death, and explores how the Jewish value of choosing life can save civilization.
When the Annual Blurs with the Daily
As was the case last year, this year’s cycle of Yom HaShoah, Yom HaZikaron and Yom HaAtzmaut are not easy to mark. Since Oct. 7, Israel has lived in a near-constant state of mourning, remembrance and resilience.
The Zionist Spirit Behind the Shabbat Tune Switch
I’m speaking of the tune-switch that the Friday night hazan pulls for the last few stanzas of “Lecha Dodi.” Where did this quirky cantorial custom come from and how did it become so popular?