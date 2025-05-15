Print Issue: Jays’s New Challenge | May 16, 2025
After years of leading the local Jewish Federation, Jay Sanderson goes global with his next big challenge as interim president of American Jewish University.
Sephardic Torah from the Holy Land | Remembering Ori Danino, z”l
Strength, courage, unity, love, dedication. Like father, like son.
‘Walking on Eggshells’: Caroline Langford Turns Family History Into Debut Novel
Although Langford insists the book is a work of fiction, it heavily draws on her parents’ lives and personalities.
Persian Jewish Leaders Inspire a New Generation of Activists
An engaging panel discussion on the involvement of Persian Jews in Jewish activism was held at Sephardic Temple on April 22.
How a Retired Hebrew Professor in New York Inspired a Change in Israel’s Eurovision Song Entry
Halperin praised the song as hopeful and “very, very appropriate” for such a difficult time, and shared kind words about the well-known Israeli songwriter Keren Peles.