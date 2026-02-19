fbpx

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.

Amid Protests and Security Concerns, UCLA Cancels Bari Weiss’ Daniel Pearl Memorial Lecture

The cancellation follows mounting criticism and planned protests from activist groups and some students in the weeks leading up to the event.
Ryan Torok

February 18, 2026
Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for The Free Press

A scheduled appearance by journalist Bari Weiss at the University of California, Los Angeles has been canceled, according to media reports.

Weiss, the editor-in-chief of CBS News and co-founder of The Free Press, had been slated to deliver the annual Daniel Pearl Memorial Lecture on Feb. 27 at UCLA’s Burkle Center for International Relations. The talk, titled “The Future of Journalism,” was part of a lecture series honoring Daniel Pearl, the Wall Street Journal reporter who was kidnapped and murdered by terrorists in Pakistan in 2002.

A UCLA events page now lists the lecture as “cancelled,” and ticket holders were expected to receive refunds.

The cancellation follows mounting criticism and planned protests from activist groups and some students in the weeks leading up to the event. The anti-Israel organization CodePink had called on UCLA to rescind the invitation, accusing Weiss of promoting views inconsistent with the values of the Pearl lecture series. The Daily Bruin reported on Wednesday that a petition demanding the event’s cancellation garnered nearly 11,000 signatures.

An individual familiar with the matter told TheWrap that the lecture may be rescheduled at a later date, though no new date had been announced as of press time.

The Daily Bruin, citing a statement from the associate director of UCLA’s Burkle Center, reported that Weiss might still conduct the lecture over Zoom.

The Daniel Pearl Memorial Lecture series has previously featured prominent journalists and public figures, including Condoleezza Rice, Bret Stephens, Christopher Hitchens, Bernard Henri Levy, David Brooks, Fareed Zakaria and Bob Woodward.

Rosner’s Domain | Undecided – on Priorities Too

February 18, 2026

Israel’s 2026 election will not be decided by the shouting matches on television or the megaphones at protests. It will be decided by a quieter group, one large enough to swing a dozen seats yet ideologically flexible enough to be wooed by competing camps.

Political Change Alone Does Not Produce Freedom

February 18, 2026

A future Iran will not be judged by the promises it makes, but by whether families like mine could remain without fear, without bribery, and without contingency determining survival.

Why the Civil War at Human Rights Watch Over Israel Matters

February 18, 2026

HRW is in the middle of a very intense and public civil war that has exposed deep fissures and threatens to cripple the institution. The disappearance or significant weakening of this NGO would be a major loss for anti-Israel, antizionist, and antisemitic forces.

If the Horseshoe Fits… Saddle Up!

February 15, 2026

The antisemitic fervor and hatred of Israel on the far right is both growing and not all that different from the progressive Democratic left.

Washington’s Promise, America’s Test

February 13, 2026

We must defend our space in the public square and deepen our attachments in our private gatherings and lives. That is how we protect and deepen Jewish life in America.

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.