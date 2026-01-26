IDF Recovers Body of Ran Gvili, Final Hostage from Oct. 7

The Israel Defense Forces said early Monday that the body of Master Sgt. Ran Gvili has been located in Gaza, identified and repatriated to Israel. For the first time in 842 days, there are no Israeli hostages remaining in Gaza.

At 5:50 a.m. PST on Jan. 26, the IDF confirmed on X that “there are officially no more hostages in captivity in Gaza.”

According to the IDF, Gvili’s remains were recovered during an operation at a cemetery in eastern Gaza City. Military representatives informed his family that his body was being returned to Israel for burial.

Gvili, 24, was a police officer who was killed while defending Kibbutz Alumim during the Oct. 7 attack. His body was taken to Gaza by Hamas terrorists that day.

With the recovery of Gvili’s remains, all hostages abducted to Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023 have now been returned to Israel. This marks the first time in more than a decade that no Israelis remain held captive in the Strip.

The primary searches were conducted at a cemetery in the Shejaiya area of Gaza. The identification process was completed through cooperation between the National Center for Forensic Medicine, the Israel Police, and the Military Rabbinate, the IDF said.

Less than a day earlier, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office released a statement about the mission.

“The operation is being conducted at a cemetery in the northern Gaza Strip and includes an extensive search that will utilize all the intelligence available to us,” the statement said. “This effort will continue as long as necessary. The State of Israel is determined to return Ran Gvili, of blessed memory, for a proper Jewish burial. His family is receiving constant updates and is familiar with the details of the operation.”

Netanyahu’s office also said that upon completion of the mission, and in accordance with agreements with the United States, Israel will open the Rafah Crossing. This is the first opening of the crossing between Israel and Gaza in more than two years.

On the morning of Oct. 7, Gvili had been at home recovering from a motorcycle accident and a fractured shoulder. After learning of the terrorist attacks, he put on his uniform and went out to assist his unit. On his way, he was attacked by Hamas terrorists and fought to defend the entrance to Kibbutz Alumim. Members of the kibbutz later referred to him as “Ran, the Defender of Alumim.”

The IDF concluded that after an extended exchange of gunfire, Gvili ran out of ammunition and was killed in combat and abducted to Gaza.

News of the recovery spread across social media overnight. The Instagram account @Bring_Ran_Home, created to raise awareness about Gvili as the last remaining hostage, shared an update around 3 a.m. Pacific time with its 12,272 followers. The post was shared in collaboration with @bringthemhome23, which has more than 148,000 followers. The @bringthemhome23 post described Gvili as a police officer who went out on the morning of Oct. 7 “to save lives.”

Following the return of Gvili’s remains, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum issued a statement just after 4 p.m. Israel time Monday.

“First to enter. Last to return,” the statement said. “Staff Sgt. Ran (Rani) Gvili from Meitar was a YASSAM Negev fighter in the Southern District of the Israel Police. Ran took great pride in being a police officer and wearing the blue uniform. Ran Gvili was the last hostage … Ran, with his broad shoulders and radiant smile, was all heart. A true friend, loved by everyone. He loved life, was a young man of deep values, always spoke at eye level, and carried a powerful yet calm presence.”

Details regarding Gvili’s funeral have not yet been announced. Gvili is survived by his parents, Talik and Itzik, his brother Omri, his sister Shira, and extended family members.