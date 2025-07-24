fbpx
ADVERTISE
pick up locations
donate

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.

A Bisl Torah — Detours

As we meet each curve in the road, God’s gentle guidance will lead us to where we are meant to go.
[additional-authors]
Picture of Rabbi Nicole Guzik

Rabbi Nicole Guzik

July 24, 2025

Often, we remark that life is about the journey. Upon reflection, this seems incorrect. Life is about the detours.

The Yiddish phrase is, “Man plans, and God laughs.” But I can’t imagine a God laughing when someone doesn’t get into their dream college. No God of mine chuckles over a diagnosis or prolonged illness. No Lord finds amusement in untimely deaths.

Perhaps God laughs at the idea we might even think we know life’s itinerary. But more comforting, as the detours develop, I imagine God grimacing, cringing, commiserating, and reminding us, “Detours always offer another route.” Meaning, God joins us on the curvy path, no matter how many times we are thrown off what we deem the determined track.

Early on, we are asked to create goals, think about future professions, and manifest the trajectory of our lives. Our dreaming should continue and inspire our decisions. Additionally, we should teach ourselves to expect and embrace the detours: The closed exits, rejection letters, disappointments, and devastations. As we meet each curve in the road, God’s gentle guidance will lead us to where we are meant to go.

Shabbat Shalom

Rabbi Nicole Guzik is senior rabbi at Sinai Temple. She can be reached at her Facebook page at Rabbi Nicole Guzik or on Instagram @rabbiguzik. For more writings, visit Rabbi Guzik’s blog section from Sinai Temple’s website.

Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.

Editor's Picks

Latest Articles

The Value Proposition for Young Zionists

July 24, 2025

The end goal isn’t just to make Zionism defensible — it’s to make it compelling. To make it something young people want to own, not inherit. And that means answering the question that has haunted this entire conversation: What is the value proposition?

Nahmanides and Now

July 23, 2025

It’s a fitting time to consider the juxtaposition between our current historic moment and biblical history.

The Silent, Potent Magic of Shabbat

July 23, 2025

In a world that doesn’t know how to rest, Shabbat can offer a haven that is more than simply dozing. In a society filled with loneliness, Shabbat provides the structure to build community, to nurture families, and to comfort individuals.

GOP and the Jews: Still a Struggle

July 22, 2025

A quick look at topical news items should provide a stark reminder of how much work Republicans still need to do if they want to claim a larger share of the Jewish vote.

Load More

More news and opinions than at a
Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.
© Copyright 2025 Tribe Media Corp • Powered by Lightdrop

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.