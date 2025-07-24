A Bisl Torah — Detours

Often, we remark that life is about the journey. Upon reflection, this seems incorrect. Life is about the detours.

The Yiddish phrase is, “Man plans, and God laughs.” But I can’t imagine a God laughing when someone doesn’t get into their dream college. No God of mine chuckles over a diagnosis or prolonged illness. No Lord finds amusement in untimely deaths.

Perhaps God laughs at the idea we might even think we know life’s itinerary. But more comforting, as the detours develop, I imagine God grimacing, cringing, commiserating, and reminding us, “Detours always offer another route.” Meaning, God joins us on the curvy path, no matter how many times we are thrown off what we deem the determined track.

Early on, we are asked to create goals, think about future professions, and manifest the trajectory of our lives. Our dreaming should continue and inspire our decisions. Additionally, we should teach ourselves to expect and embrace the detours: The closed exits, rejection letters, disappointments, and devastations. As we meet each curve in the road, God’s gentle guidance will lead us to where we are meant to go.

Shabbat Shalom