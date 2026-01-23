I Went – A poem for Parsha Bo

Bo — Come (Exodus 10:1–13:16)

And I went like locusts – devouring the crops

like grasshoppers with bad reputations.

I remember the sound when the crickets

escaped the lizard habitat. It’s not that

the food was gone – it was the noise.

You can’t watch your television programs

under those circumstances.

And I went like darkness –

have you been to one of those

black out restaurants where they

guide you through the meal

in the pitchest of black?

It was like that without the help.

And I went like your first born –

not away to camp, not away to college

not driving on his own for the first time

But for good. Gone. With only your

memories to lift you up if you ever

get past the sadness.

This is what it took for us to go.

This and the seven things I

mentioned last week. I hear

they’re digging up proof

that it actually happened.

This changes everything.

Rick Lupert, a poet, songleader and graphic designer, is the author of 29 books including “God Wrestler: A Poem for Every Torah Portion.” Visit him at www.JewishPoetry.net