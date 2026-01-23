fbpx

GET HOME DELIVERY! CLICK HERE »

ADVERTISE
pick up locations
HOME DELIVERY
donate

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.

I Went – A poem for Parsha Bo

This changes everything...
[additional-authors]
Picture of Rick Lupert

Rick Lupert

January 22, 2026
Peter Polter/Getty Images

Bo — Come (Exodus 10:1–13:16)

And I went like locusts – devouring the crops
like grasshoppers with bad reputations.
I remember the sound when the crickets
escaped the lizard habitat. It’s not that
the food was gone – it was the noise.
You can’t watch your television programs
under those circumstances.

And I went like darkness –
have you been to one of those
black out restaurants where they
guide you through the meal
in the pitchest of black?
It was like that without the help.

And I went like your first born –
not away to camp, not away to college
not driving on his own for the first time
But for good. Gone. With only your
memories to lift you up if you ever
get past the sadness.

This is what it took for us to go.
This and the seven things I
mentioned last week. I hear
they’re digging up proof
that it actually happened.
This changes everything.

Rick Lupert, a poet, songleader and graphic designer, is the author of 29 books including “God Wrestler: A Poem for Every Torah Portion.” Visit him at www.JewishPoetry.net

Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.

Editor's Picks

Latest Articles

Life in Black and White

January 21, 2026

These nostalgic pinwheel cookies are simply delicious. Perhaps you’ll bake them and create special memories for a child in your life.

Pies for Pie Day

January 21, 2026

These produce-based pies are the perfect addition to any milchig or parve meal.

The Wondrous Life of Warder Cresson

January 21, 2026

His story is worth revisiting, touching as it does so many timely topics related to today’s discussions of Jews, Christians, America and Israel nearly two centuries after Cresson’s death.

Every Pharaoh Must Go

January 21, 2026

This is a moment for the people of Iran to exercise their courage and their power. And it is a moment for the world to stand together in support.

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.