I Went – A poem for Parsha Bo

Bo — Come (Exodus 10:1–13:16)
And I went like locusts – devouring the crops
like grasshoppers with bad reputations.
I remember the sound when the crickets
escaped the lizard habitat. It’s not that
the food was gone – it was the noise.
You can’t watch your television programs
under those circumstances.
And I went like darkness –
have you been to one of those
black out restaurants where they
guide you through the meal
in the pitchest of black?
It was like that without the help.
And I went like your first born –
not away to camp, not away to college
not driving on his own for the first time
But for good. Gone. With only your
memories to lift you up if you ever
get past the sadness.
This is what it took for us to go.
This and the seven things I
mentioned last week. I hear
they’re digging up proof
that it actually happened.
This changes everything.
Rick Lupert, a poet, songleader and graphic designer, is the author of 29 books including “God Wrestler: A Poem for Every Torah Portion.” Visit him at www.JewishPoetry.net