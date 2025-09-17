fbpx

GET HOME DELIVERY! CLICK HERE »

ADVERTISE
pick up locations
HOME DELIVERY
donate

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.

The Sound of Our Stories: Reclaiming Jewish Narrative

This Rosh Hashanah, as the shofar calls us back to ourselves, we need to remember that we are more than our reactions to antisemitism.
[additional-authors]
Picture of Stephen Smith

Stephen Smith

September 17, 2025

For my wife, when the blast of the shofar cuts through everything else, that ancient sound isn’t just a religious ritual — it’s a reigniting of who she is as a Jewish person. It’s more than ceremony; it’s a state of being, a call that reminds us not just of our obligations, but of our identity itself.

As we enter 5785, this season of teshuvah — of washing away what clings to us and beginning anew — we face a profound challenge that goes beyond personal reflection and renewal. The story of the Jewish people is being rewritten, and we are not the ones holding the pen.

The power of antisemitic narratives has seeped into mainstream discourse with alarming effectiveness. To the uninformed and ill-intended the stories are believable and palpable, and leave many Jews feeling bereft and uncertain. When the entertainment industry boycotts Israeli filmmakers, when the International Association of Genocide Scholars passes resolutions against Israel, we respond as we must — with counter-narratives, with counter-facts, with our own scholars and creatives pushing back. But the genie is out of the bottle and there is no putting it back. 

The uncomfortable truth: countering a narrative you didn’t write is not a strategy for success. It is not about Jews being bad at PR, or being outspent. When we exert all our energy reacting to hatred and lies, we cede the fundamental power of something we mastered millennia ago — storytelling itself.

I liken the current situation to a storm on the ocean. Do not underestimate it, it has the power to kill. Its violent force consumes every moment with its battering waves and howling winds. But not far below the surface, the deep ocean currents continue their ancient circulation around the globe.

Those currents take approximately 500 years to circumnavigate the earth. The last time the same body of water touched the eastern seaboard of America, Christopher Columbus was sailing the surface. It seems like a long time — until you realize the Jewish people have made that journey at least seven times in our documented civilization. We have weathered many storms. We know something about moving through deep waters.

This is the power of the Jewish story: it’s not about memes or tweets or moments of viral gratification. When the shofar blows, it is about who we are at a fundamental level, rooted in 3,500 years of values, tradition, and enduring identity. As brand guru Eitan Chitayat says, “The Jewish people have the best brand.” The solution therefore isn’t to fight harder against the narratives of inferior and hateful brands, it’s to tell our own story better.

Every Jewish person has a story. Whether you can trace your lineage back to Maimonides through centuries of learning and tradition, or you converted to Judaism in Los Angeles two years ago and are celebrating your third Rosh Hashanah as a Jew (me), you are an inheritor of the same long history. Everyone has their own unique story to tell as a Jew living in the world today.

When I converted and Rabbi Adam Kligfeld insisted I take the name David Ben Avraham v Sara, I protested. I had other ideas. But he reminded me there is no greater honor than to be the son of Abraham and Sarah—not just inheriting Abraham’s lineage as the first person to choose Judaism, but becoming an inheritor of the entire Jewish story that began right there.

That’s who we all are: inheritors and authors simultaneously. We carry forward an ancient narrative while writing new chapters with our own lives, our own choices, our own ways of being Jewish in this moment.

This Rosh Hashanah, as the shofar calls us back to ourselves, we need to remember that we are more than our reactions to antisemitism. We are more than they care to identify by. We are more caring than indifferent, more embracing than exclusive, more healing than harming, more building than breaking, more living than surviving, more hopeful than afraid.

This is who we are. We are the Jewish people — many stories, but one people. We flow in the same deep enduring current.

It is time to stop letting others define us and start defining ourselves — to be authentic, confident, and never hide who we are. We may need to defend ourselves but the Jewish story is not a counter-narrative, it is the foundational and defining narrative of West European civilization.   

As we enter this new year, let the sound of the shofar remind us: we are not just responding to the storm on the surface. We are the deep current itself, and we have been moving through these waters for thousands of years.

The question isn’t whether we’ll survive this moment. The question is: what story will we choose to tell?

L’shanah tovah u’metukah — may this be a good and sweet year, filled with our own authentic voices. 

Stephen D. Smith is CEO of Memory Workers and Executive Director Emeritus of USC Shoah Foundation. 

Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.

Editor's Picks

Latest Articles

Healing Our Collective Trauma in the New Year

September 17, 2025

We’re still living the trauma of that October morning — today — 700 days later. The pain, trauma and fear are still with us. They’re in the cells of our bodies. We remain tense and hypervigilant, scanning the environment for another sign of attack. Even here in America 7,600 miles away.

Rosh Hashanah, Rebirthed and Renewed

September 17, 2025

We need to rediscover the excitement and amazement of life by going back to the beginning, which is what Rosh Hashanah, on one very deep level, is about.

Dreading the Holidays

September 16, 2025

When I think about any Jewish holiday, all I can think about is cooking – and cooking – and serving and clearing and cooking some more. I’ve been doing this for nearly 40 years.

With AB 715, Jews Take What They Can Get

September 16, 2025

The bill does represent progress, but the determination of the opposition is a sobering reminder of the challenges that the Jewish community still faces to make necessary improvements.

Why There Should Be No Flags in Schools

September 16, 2025

Despite a school’s good intentions to create an inclusive space, symbols meant to affirm or welcome one identity group can signal exclusion to others.

Repairing Northwestern University: Saving Western Civilization

September 16, 2025

As has been demonstrated repeatedly, academia is no longer a place for open debate. Too many faculty members embrace a dangerous double standard: words they dislike are “violence,” but actual violence against their opponents can be justified.

Israel’s ‘Godfather’ Moment

September 14, 2025

Movie audiences wait in anticipation for the demise of the Corleones’ enemies. Critics of Israel, however, who represent a far more extensive and devoted fanbase, root for terrorists to live another day.

Load More

More news and opinions than at a
Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.