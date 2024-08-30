Can You Dance with a Broken Heart?

“Everything seems like it’s normal, and that’s not normal.” In a recent op-ed, Kobi Arielli described the paradox of Israeli life this summer, so abnormal in its normality.

Israel is living a split-screen existence. The beaches are full, the cafes are overflowing, the airport is busy, and the sun shines. That’s normal, or at least it should be. But just beneath the surface are constant reminders of how abnormal things are. At Hostage Square in Tel Aviv, art expresses thoughts too awful for words. In Dizengoff Square, an impromptu memorial for the victims of 10/7 rings the iconic fountain at the center. Newspapers regularly have front-page stories about fallen soldiers. There is no longer any separation between mourning and celebration; right now, the time for tears and laughter are uncomfortably jumbled together.

Arielli howls in protest against this strange new reality, and concludes that:

“Life as a whole remains strong and determined. It continues to function, justifiably, in a forced normalcy, out of responsibility for the entire country’s existence and out of concern for future generations. But normal? Normal, it is not. Every once in a while, one must pause, grasp their head firmly with both hands and shout: Noooooo! This is not normal. And it’s also not normal that it seems normal.”

Israel’s communal split-screen existence runs right through the lives of many individuals. Neither shivas nor simchas make appointments; sometimes, they arrive together. Celebrations of every kind, from weddings, bar mitzvahs, and holidays continue as scheduled, despite the conspicuous void of those who are gone but not forgotten. Widows of fallen soldiers have gotten up from shiva and given birth to babies who will never know their fathers. And then they have to celebrate, because every baby deserves a celebration; but they have to celebrate with tears in their eyes, because they can’t help but cry. It’s not the way one would want things to be; but sometimes, we have no choice.

Grief is untamed, an emotion with a mind of its own. It recreates our perception of reality; C.S. Lewis described it as “an invisible blanket between the world and me.” Once grief takes over, nothing else matters.

Intellectuals are at a loss on how to respond to grief. Plato thought grief to be an embarrassment for the philosopher, and went so far as to suggest that the laments of great authors be censored so people do not follow their example. He considers grief a cause for shame, best expressed in private. Even Lewis, who wrote a searing autobiographical account of his own grief after his wife’s death, refused to publish A Grief Observed under his own name or during his own lifetime. Some rabbis were tempted to see grief as impious as well. In 16th century Egypt, Rabbi David ibn Zimra (Radvaz) was asked his opinion regarding “one of the great rabbis of the generation, whose son died and he did not shed a single tear…”

The Radvaz is shocked by this rabbi’s behavior. He explains that it “indicates a hardness of heart and bad character. It is a form of cruelty, and follows the view of the philosophers…” He responds that Aveilut, (the Jewish mourning practices,) clearly embraces grief as spiritually important.

At the same time, The Talmud emphasizes one should not mourn excessively. The Ramban locates the source of this idea in Parshat Reah (Deuteronomy 14:1-2) which says “You are the children of the Lord your God; you shall not cut yourselves nor make a bald spot on the front of your head for the dead. For you are a holy people to the Lord your God…” Mourning must not be expressed by self-mutilation, by cutting one’s skin or by tearing out one’s hair. One must mourn, but there are limits to mourning too.

Commentaries consider what the connection is between the idea of “you are children of the Lord your God” and the prohibition against self-mutilation. Seforno explains no matter who has passed away, God, our Father, remains close. Ibn Ezra says having faith in God’s love allows one to accept God’s judgment “like small children who do not understand what their father does but nevertheless rely upon him.” The Ramban adds that belief in the soul’s ascent to God should offer comfort to the bereaved as well.

Faith tempers grief. Therefore, extreme mourning rituals like cutting have no place among the children of God.

Another perspective on this commandment is offered by Rashi and Shadal. They explain that the children of God must not abuse or abase themselves, even in mourning; they have a higher calling. The obligation of grief must be balanced against the obligation of self-respect. Mourning cannot overwhelm one’s dignity.

To grieve is to drown in an unrelenting darkness, each breath too excruciating to take. Everything is but a vanity of vanities, vapid and empty. And it is precisely here that the Torah sends one a lifeline, a reminder they are God’s children. No matter what, we must live on. We have too much left to do.

In 2001, Sherri Mandell’s 13-year-old son Koby was murdered by terrorists while hiking near her home. In her book The Blessings of a Broken Heart, she describes how she was on the day of the funeral: unable to think, to stand, even to breathe. She recounts what happens as they arrive at the cemetery:

As I open the car door, Gavi, my six-year-old son says: “I’m hungry. I’m hungry, Mommy.”

“What?” I ask. “Didn’t anybody feed you?”

“No, I’m hungry,” he says.

A policeman makes an emergency run, siren blaring, to a nearby market and brings Gavi potato chips and we remain by the car as he eats. Hunger. Simple hunger. Even at the moment of death. Even at the most tragic, cruelest hour of life, God is pulling me out of my pain by giving me a son who is alive and hungry. God is reminding me that life is all around me, even here, surrounded by dead souls. Gavi is crunching potato chips, enjoying them.

There is a life force that makes us breathe, that calls us to look up to the stars at the most tragic moments. There is a life force that demands our attention.

Even after a tragic murder, Sherri has other children who need to be taken care of. And in times of grief, we are no different; after all, we are God’s children, and have no right to neglect ourselves either. Life continues to call out to us, even if try to shut out her voice.

To live and to grieve at once is to live a paradox. You cry, but then force yourself to smile; you hide away at home, only to be dragged into boisterous celebrations. And yet one must do both.

Don Isaac Abravanel, in his commentary on this verse, offers insight into why mourning is an obligation. One explanation he offers is that it is meant “as a kindness to the one who has passed away, to honor them with eulogies and grieving, as the Talmud explains…”

One honors the deceased by mourning. At shivas, the families put their lives on hold for a week to grieve over a relative’s death and contemplate their legacy. The week of mourning publicly expresses that the family truly misses the person who has passed away. To be mourned and to be missed is to be loved and respected.

Abravanel’s explanation is the missing puzzle piece that resolves the paradox. To mourn honors the dead. But to live on after shiva is an even greater honor, creating a legacy for those who have passed on.

Rebuilding is an act of love; and it is the only way to carry the past into the future. And it is what Jews have always done.

After the Holocaust, the Joint Distribution Committee took a leading role in helping survivors in Europe. On the lists of ritual objects the Joint distributed are multiple items related to weddings. In October 1946, 822 wedding rings were distributed in the American Zone of Germany. In 1948, eighty chuppot were distributed in the Displaced Persons camps in Germany, Austria, Czechoslovakia, and Greece. After years of horror, these young survivors chose life.

And when they had children, they named them after those who had died. These children became the living legacy for the six million.

Seventy-nine years ago, the survivors of the greatest tragedy in human history confronted the question: Is there room to celebrate when surrounded by tragedy? And they chose to celebrate. They did so because it was the right thing to do, and because it honored those who had passed away.

Since October 7th, the same question is raised at every Bris, Bar/Bat Mitzvah, and wedding: Can we dance with a broken heart? Yes, we must, therefore we can.

And we will certainly continue to dance in the future, again and again.

Rabbi Chaim Steinmetz is the Senior Rabbi of Congregation Kehilath Jeshurun in New York.