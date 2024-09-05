Table for Five: Shoftim

Yehudit Wolffe

Founder, Bais Chana of California and KosherSofer.com

Torah warns judges that a bribe will distort their vision and words. How can a bribe distort our brain? It seems to me it’s because accepting a bribe removes us from our alignment with our soul’s desire to do Hashem’s will to bring justice. We get trapped in our own selfish desires.

Our true inner will and desire is to fulfill our purpose as a soul in a body to elevate our soul, body and the world. Kabbalah teaches that will and desire come from a part of our soul that is above our logical brain. Therefore, not being aligned with our soul’s true desire can overpower and distort our brains logic and perceptions of just judgment (and other good things). For example: When we know something is not good for us, our desire for it can rationalize it to be good.

Torah teaches that our righteous Moshiach judges by smell. How????

Possibly meaning that Moshiach is completely in tune with G-d’s will, and being aligned, Moshiach perceives truth and true logic and senses if our motives and our soul’s will are aligned. Sensing how in tune we are with G-d’s will, Moshiach guides and motivates us to align with our true will, which is to serve our creator and reveal G-d in our personal life and world. Thereby we see truth, that G-d is the true power and bribes are not needed or wanted: Seeing our opportunity and responsibility to make the world better, and facilitating miracles.