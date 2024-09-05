fbpx
ADVERTISE
pick up locations
donate

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.

Reasons Not To Go To War – a poem for Parsha Shoftim

I can think of all the reasons not to go to war and none of the reasons to go to war.
[additional-authors]
Picture of Rick Lupert

Rick Lupert

September 5, 2024
wildpixel/Getty Images

What man is there who has built a new house and has not [yet] inaugurated it? Let him go and return to his house, lest he die in the war, and another man inaugurate it. ~ Deuteronomy 20:5

I can think of all the reasons
not to go to war and none of
the reasons to go to war.

if you have not yet
inaugurated your house
then do not go to war.

If you have not yet
redeemed your vineyard
then do not go to war.

If you have not yet
consummated in your home
then do not go to war.

If you are fearful or
faint of heart then
do not go to war.

If you think your heart
might melt, then do not
go to war.

Those are the freebies.

If you have trouble
with three-letter words
then do not go to war.

If you watch too many
animal rescue videos
then do not go to war.

if you refuse to watch
animal rescue videos
then do not go to war.

If the reality of war as presented
in the films of the last hundred years
rips you apart then do not go to war.

if you like babies
or flowers or ice cream
then do not go to war.

If you have ever
stubbed your toe
then do not go to war.

If you like a good meal and a good
building and a functional air conditioner
then do not go to war.

I could go on and on
forever until they
forgot to have the war

because no one
showed up for the war
because of all the reasons.

Rick Lupert, a poet, songleader and graphic designer, is the author of 28 books including “God Wrestler: A Poem for Every Torah Portion.” Find him online at www.JewishPoetry.net

Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.

Editor's Picks

Latest Articles

Culture

More in Culture
Delmaine Donson/Getty Images

A Day of Healing

September 5, 2024

Jews and their allies will unite and heal together on Sept. 15 at the inaugural Jewish American Summit in LA

Hollywood

More in Hollywood

Podcasts

More in Podcasts

More news and opinions than at a
Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.
© Copyright 2024 Tribe Media Corp • Powered by Lightdrop

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.