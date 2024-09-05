Reasons Not To Go To War – a poem for Parsha Shoftim

What man is there who has built a new house and has not [yet] inaugurated it? Let him go and return to his house, lest he die in the war, and another man inaugurate it. ~ Deuteronomy 20:5

I can think of all the reasons

not to go to war and none of

the reasons to go to war.

if you have not yet

inaugurated your house

then do not go to war.

If you have not yet

redeemed your vineyard

then do not go to war.

If you have not yet

consummated in your home

then do not go to war.

If you are fearful or

faint of heart then

do not go to war.

If you think your heart

might melt, then do not

go to war.

Those are the freebies.

If you have trouble

with three-letter words

then do not go to war.

If you watch too many

animal rescue videos

then do not go to war.

if you refuse to watch

animal rescue videos

then do not go to war.

If the reality of war as presented

in the films of the last hundred years

rips you apart then do not go to war.

if you like babies

or flowers or ice cream

then do not go to war.

If you have ever

stubbed your toe

then do not go to war.

If you like a good meal and a good

building and a functional air conditioner

then do not go to war.

I could go on and on

forever until they

forgot to have the war

because no one

showed up for the war

because of all the reasons.

Rick Lupert, a poet, songleader and graphic designer, is the author of 28 books including “God Wrestler: A Poem for Every Torah Portion.” Find him online at www.JewishPoetry.net