Give – a poem for Parsha Re’eh

Rick Lupert

August 29, 2024
If there will be among you a needy person, from one of your brothers in one of your cities, in your land the Lord, your God, is giving you, you shall not harden your heart, and you shall not close your hand from your needy brother. ~ Deuteronomy 15:7

Give.
Give when they ask.

Give with a smile.
Give when they don’t ask.

Give when it hurts.
Give when you think they might not use it wisely.

Give despite the tax write-off.
Give because they need and you have.

Give at the off-ramp.
Give at the corner. At all the corners.

Give on the website.
Give when they email.

Give when they put paper on your windshield.
Give when they call. Answer the call.

Give when they make eye contact.
Don’t avoid eye contact.

Give and be grateful you are able.
Give because someone else can’t.

Give if it makes you late.
The giving is the appointment.

Give because someone else won’t.
Give more than you were going to.

Give because of obligation.
The obligation is holy.

Giving is holy.
Giving is holy.

Be holy.
Give.

Rick Lupert, a poet, songleader and graphic designer, is the author of 28 books including “God Wrestler: A Poem for Every Torah Portion.” Find him online at www.JewishPoetry.net

