Progressive people care about the death of Jews who due to
Hamas’s hostage hostilities are still dying, less
than about the deaths of Palestinians whose hateful opposition to
the Jews they do not find appalling.
The deaths of Palestinian Gazans recall those of the Gazan
Philistines killed suicidally by Samson, eyeless,
causing a temple to collapse on him together with the Gazans,
creating Philistine fatalities by on them falling.
Eyeless in Gaza, Aldous Huxley’s novel, was in 1936
first published,
millennia after a great temple of the Philistines was by
Samson rubbleished.
Judges 16:30 states:
וַיֹּ֣אמֶר שִׁמְשׁ֗וֹן תָּמ֣וֹת נַפְשִׁי֮ עִם־פְּלִשְׁתִּים֒ וַיֵּ֣ט בְּכֹ֔חַ וַיִּפֹּ֤ל הַבַּ֙יִת֙ עַל־הַסְּרָנִ֔ים וְעַל־כׇּל־הָעָ֖ם אֲשֶׁר־בּ֑וֹ וַיִּהְי֤וּ הַמֵּתִים֙ אֲשֶׁ֣ר הֵמִ֣ית בְּמוֹת֔וֹ רַבִּ֕ים מֵאֲשֶׁ֥ר הֵמִ֖ית בְּחַיָּֽיו׃
Samson cried, “Let me die with the Philistines!” and he pulled with all his might. The temple came crashing down on the lords and on all the people in it. Those who were slain by him as he died outnumbered those who had been slain by him when he lived.
Gershon Hepner is a poet who has written over 25,000 poems on subjects ranging from music to literature, politics to Torah. He grew up in England and moved to Los Angeles in 1976. Using his varied interests and experiences, he has authored dozens of papers in medical and academic journals, and authored “Legal Friction: Law, Narrative, and Identity Politics in Biblical Israel.” He can be reached at gershonhepner@gmail.com.