March News Milestones: A Journey Across Continents, Awards, and Cherished Moments in 2025

A Journey Across Continents, Awards, and Cherished Moments:

March News 2025 Niver’s Newsletter 183

March has been a month of exciting projects, meaningful travels, and cherished moments with family and friends. My Quark Expeditions Antarctica adventure was featured on Spectrum News, sharing the magic of my seventh continent with a wider audience. At Zibby’s Bookshop, I had the pleasure of stepping into the role of interviewer, leading a conversation with Jennifer Lang—a full-circle moment as both an author and a journalist. It was so much fun to be in the other chair at a live book event!

My Ireland travel feature is now in print in Pasadena Magazine, along with my latest TV segment covering the Emerald Isle. BRAVE-ish reached another milestone, earning its 10th award from International Impact Book Awards—an incredible achievement that fills me with gratitude. I loved my interview on the The Jet Set TV with Nikki Noya to talk about my epic expedition to Antarctica. The awe-inspiring landscapes and unforgettable moments like my polar plunge, hula-hooping on the fast ice and my unintended polar plunge while Standup Paddle boarding! I am grateful to all of these outlets, events and awards for highlighting my journeys and my writing.

Beyond work, this month was about connection. Skiing in Park City with my dad was fantastic! He called us the New Zealand All-Blacks because we only skied expert black diamond runs! A college reunion in the Bay Area was a joyful return to old friendships, including standing inside a towering redwood with Faith, strolling by the water with Cindy, home cooked meals with Carl, Sonja & Izzy and being mesmerized by Anne Marie singing at the legendary Martuni’s, one of San Francisco’s last great piano bars. From icy landscapes to warm reunions, it was a month of adventure, reflection, and the kind of connections that make life richer.

Lisa and her Dad at Park City Mountain, Utah

The Jet Set TV: Adventuring to Antarctica

ANTARCTICA with Quark Expeditions: now over 60 videos

Niver on Spectrum News

My Print Story in Pasadena Magazine: Stay in an Irish Castle!

RECENT ARTICLES:

Learn more about my events: click here and my articles here

I have events nearly every month–hope to see you at a live event soon–and you can invite me to speak at your conference, library, bookstore, book club live or on ZOOM!

Want to travel more? I have a Travel Writer 101 class on Udemy. CLICK here for a coupon to take my class for FREE!

I have students in 9 countries so far: Australia, Canada, India, Italy, New Zealand, Philippines, Portugal, Thailand, USA! Join us on the adventure of travel writing!

THANK YOU for watching my award-winning podcast, Make Your Own Map: Are YOU ready to be BRAVE? It has now been seen and heard in 56 countries on 7 continents.

Have you heard my recent podcast episode?

Enjoy the livestream from Zibby’s Bookshop Author Event with Jennifer Lang and me– Lisa Niver!!

WATCH my podcast, “MAKE YOUR OWN MAP: ” on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Podcast, Google Podcasts, Audacy, Audible, Anchor, Pandora & iHeart Radio

WHERE CAN YOU FIND MY TRAVEL VIDEOS?

Here is the link to my video channel on YouTube where I have over 2.3 Million views on YouTube! (now at: 2,330,000).

Thank you for your support! Are you one of my 4,540 subscribers? I hope you will join me and subscribe! For more We Said Go Travel articles, TV segments, videos and social media: CLICK HERE

Find me on social media with over 150,000 followers. Please follow me on social @LisaNiver TikTok, X Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, YouTube, LinkedIn, BlueSky and at LisaNiver.com.

EPIC JOURNEY Crossing the Antarctic Circle with Quark Expeditions. Click here to see my Antarctica videos !

Do you LOVE my book BRAVE-ish? PLEASE WRITE A REVIEW!! Click here to go directly to rate or review BRAVE-ish on Amazon (now at 61 reviews. Help me get to 75) You can find my book on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Simon & Schuster, Post Hill Press, Target, Walmart, BookShop, BAM! and wherever you get your audiobooks!

People always ask me where is it best to buy my book. I recommend you go into or call your favorite local book store and ask them to order it for you and pick it up IN THE STORE! You never know what other treasures you will find. Any bookstore can order my book because my publisher is Post Hill Press and it is distributed by Simon and Schuster. My book is now in the library on Quark Ultramarine and in the store at Dubray bookstore on Grafton in Dublin, Ireland! Brave-ish is available all over the globe!

You can also find me now on SUBSTACK!