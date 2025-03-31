March News Milestones: A Journey Across Continents, Awards, and Cherished Moments in 2025

March has been a month of exciting projects, meaningful travels, and cherished moments with family and friends. My Quark Expeditions Antarctica adventure was featured on Spectrum News, sharing the magic of my seventh continent with a wider audience. At Zibby’s Bookshop, I had the pleasure of stepping into the role of interviewer, leading a conversation with Jennifer Lang—a full-circle moment as both an author and a journalist. It was so much fun to be in the other chair at a live book event!
My Ireland travel feature is now in print in Pasadena Magazine, along with my latest TV segment covering the Emerald Isle. BRAVE-ish reached another milestone, earning its 10th award from International Impact Book Awards—an incredible achievement that fills me with gratitude. I loved my interview on the The Jet Set TV with Nikki Noya to talk about my epic expedition to Antarctica. The awe-inspiring landscapes and unforgettable moments like my polar plunge, hula-hooping on the fast ice and my unintended polar plunge while Standup Paddle boarding! I am grateful to all of these outlets, events and awards for highlighting my journeys and my writing.
Beyond work, this month was about connection. Skiing in Park City with my dad was fantastic! He called us the New Zealand All-Blacks because we only skied expert black diamond runs! A college reunion in the Bay Area was a joyful return to old friendships, including standing inside a towering redwood with Faith, strolling by the water with Cindy, home cooked meals with Carl, Sonja & Izzy and being mesmerized by Anne Marie singing at the legendary Martuni’s, one of San Francisco’s last great piano bars. From icy landscapes to warm reunions, it was a month of adventure, reflection, and the kind of connections that make life richer.
People always ask me where is it best to buy my book. I recommend you go into or call your favorite local book store and ask them to order it for you and pick it up IN THE STORE! You never know what other treasures you will find. Any bookstore can order my book because my publisher is Post Hill Press and it is distributed by Simon and Schuster. My book is now in the library on Quark Ultramarine and in the store at Dubray bookstore on Grafton in Dublin, Ireland! Brave-ish is available all over the globe!
March News Milestones: A Journey Across Continents, Awards, and Cherished Moments in 2025
Lisa Ellen Niver
A Journey Across Continents, Awards, and Cherished Moments:
March News 2025 Niver’s Newsletter 183
Lisa and her Dad at Park City Mountain, Utah
My Bay Area Reunion
The Jet Set TV: Adventuring to Antarctica
ANTARCTICA with Quark Expeditions: now over 60 videos
Niver on Spectrum News
My Print Story in Pasadena Magazine: Stay in an Irish Castle!
RECENT ARTICLES:
EPIC JOURNEY Crossing the Antarctic Circle with Quark Expeditions.
