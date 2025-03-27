A Moment in Time: “The BIG Picture”

Dear all,

I’ve just finished an incredible few days in Chicago, where the Central Conference of American Rabbis (CCAR) held our annual convention. I was honored to serve on the committee this year.

At times I was so focused on my specific responsibilities that I didn’t realize just how impactful the entire convention would be.

But eventually, my eyes opened to the big picture.

And that’s when I saw the smiles.

And that’s when I heard the wisdom.

And that’s when I felt the resonating energy.

After the convention, I went to the top of the Hancock Tower. The city was magnificent and bold.

Yes – when I got back down to the ground level, there was traffic and shmutz.

But for that moment in time, up there in the Tower, I experienced something extraordinary. And that is the image captured in my soul.

I hope you can do the same. Make the opportunity each day to step away and look at the big picture. There is brilliance out there! Go and harness it!

With love and shalom,

Rabbi Zach Shapiro