A Moment in Time: “Judaism: Sturdy Roots are Important – So is Ongoing Care”

Dear all,

A few days ago, a huge tree fell completely over in our neighborhood. (Luckily no person or structure was damaged). Unfortunately, neglect of ongoing maintenance – accompanied by strong winds – were too much for the sturdy roots.

I saw this and thought deeply about Judaism. We are proud of our history. We speak with reverence about the journeys of the generations gone by. We honor the trailblazers who enabled us to live freely. We openly share that our grandfather was a kosher butcher or that our grandmother ensured the family all sat at the Shabbat table.

These study roots are incredible, and we honor them.

So what are we doing today to ensure the ongoing health of the trees that grew from those roots? Are we maintaining our foundation so that strong forces don’t uproot us?

It doesn’t take much. But it does take intention.

It takes a moment in time to light Shabbat candles.

It takes a moment in time to offer a prayer thanking God for each new day.

It takes a moment in time to put money in a tzeddakah jar.

It takes a moment in time to add a Jewish song to our playlist.

It takes a moment in time to search for a Jewish podcast.

It takes a moment in time to donate to a Jewish organization.

It takes a moment in time to vote in the World Zionist Elections.

It takes a moment in time to be Jewish for the sake of tomorrow.

How do you keep the tree reaching proudly toward the heavens?

With love and Shalom,

Rabbi Zach Shapiro