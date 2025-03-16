Brave-ish on Spectrum News: “Transforming Life for THE BETTER!”

Thank you Catalina Villegas for interviewing me about my award-winning book, BRAVE-ish, and my recent adventures in Antarctica with Quark Expeditions on Spectrum News.

What an incredible honor to be featured on Spectrum News with Catalina Villegas, who called our interview “Transforming Life for THE BETTER!” Catalina, a brilliant journalist and board member of the LA Press Club, has always been so supportive of my writing. Every time we see each other at the awards, she asks about my book, and this time, she told me how much she LOVES BRAVE-ish and finds my journey truly inspiring.

During our conversation, she highlighted my ten book awards and my adventures—including traveling to Antarctica—while emphasizing how my story encourages others to step outside their comfort zones. Getting to share these experiences reminded me why I wrote BRAVE-ish in the first place: to show that it’s never too late to take bold steps and embrace life’s adventures. I’m so grateful to Catalina and Spectrum News for the opportunity to share that message!

Her interview of me was called: “Transforming Life for THE BETTER!” We talked about my travels in Antarctica and you can see my videos below:

Beyond Spectrum News, I’ve had the exciting opportunity to share my journey and BRAVE-ish on several other platforms. From exploring the intersection of tech and travel to discussing the power of storytelling, these conversations have allowed me to connect with new audiences in meaningful ways.

On The Tech Show with Sonya Gavankar, I delved into how technology is revolutionizing the way we travel, sharing insights from my Genesis road trip and how innovation enhances the travel experience. I also had the pleasure of joining Shirin Yadegar on Moms Matter to talk about my adventures, writing, and how travel can be transformative at any stage of life. And at the historic Adventurers’ Club—an institution with a 103-year legacy of celebrating exploration—I had the honor of discussing BRAVE-ish with fellow travelers and storytellers who thrive on pushing boundaries.

Each of these conversations reinforced my belief that adventure isn’t just about where you go—it’s about how you embrace the journey. I’m so grateful for these opportunities to share, learn, and inspire!

Teen-Tested, Tech-Approved: My Genesis Road Trip to Death Valley on The Tech Show

Travel Insights and Writing Tips From Moms Matter

Adventurers’ Club: Discover Your Brave-ish Spirit with Lisa Niver