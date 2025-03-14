Wicked, Frankenstein and the State of Gaza: What Makes a Monster

Eerie music plays as a fanged Dracula rises from his coffin. A clawed wolf man howls at a luminescent moon. Reptilian, scaled Godzilla demolishes New York City with a deafening roar.
Monsters haunt our imaginations; they send chills down our spines that instill fear, dread, and hatred.
With the release, and rapid popularity of the 2024 film “Wicked” (based on the Broadway show of the same name), the paradigmatic monster, the Wicked Witch of the West, was put in the spotlight. Her green-skinned deformities, nightmarish cackle, and twisted features which instilled fear into any who watched the classic 1939 film, were transformed from monster to misunderstood. The 2024 film told the story of Elphaba Thropp, a woman who, due to her external differences, was unjustly ostracized and oppressed. Due to the cruel isolation and rejection from society, the woman who was full of love, life, and compassion became the cruel, heartless, hideous monster.
As Dana Fox, the co-writer of the film, told the BBC: Wicked continues to be relevant because “certain people are still othered in our society, or made to be the bad guys so other people can gain power.”
“Wicked” explains that the Wicked Witch of the West was not the monster, she could not be blamed for what she became, society bears responsibility, society created a monster, and only it is to blame.
Similar claims are made regarding the Israel-Palestine conflict. Claims are made that the villainy of Hamas is not in a vacuum, that Hamas are monsters just as the Wicked Witch of the West is a monster: their villainy is due to the oppression of Israel. Hamas is oppressed and othered by Israel, and their terror is a reaction to the oppression. Exactly like Elphaba, Israel has created a monster and they are responsible for what follows.
However, Mary Shelley’s quintessential monster novel “Frankenstein” tells a different story of monsters and responsibility.
Frankenstein’s monster is oppressed, shunned, and ostracized solely because of his external differences, and due to the cruel isolation and rejection from society, the being who was created full of love, life, and compassion becomes a cruel, heartless, hideous monster.
Frankenstein’s monster, as a reaction to his oppression, enters a life of terrorism and destruction, vowing to destroy his creator. Yet, when he is at last successful in destroying Victor Frankenstein, the monster laments what he has become. He recognizes that his actions have degraded him beneath the lowest animal, and that he can never justify what he has done. He recognizes that while it is true that society played a role in pushing him down a path of terror, villainy, and destruction, he is still to blame for his actions; Frankenstein’s monster recognizes that only he is responsible for his transformation to monster.
“But it is true that I am a wretch. I have murdered the lovely and the helpless, I have strangled the innocent as they slept and grasped to death his throat who never injured me or any other living thing… You hate me, but your abhorrence cannot equal that with which I regard myself.”
Although he was ostracized, shunned, and oppressed, and although society helped incubate his villainy, there is still none to blame but himself. Society is not the villain, Frankenstein’s monster, the Wicked Witch of the West, Hamas, bear responsibility for choosing a path of villainy, their actions cannot be pinned on society.
It is irrelevant whether Hamas was not created in a vacuum, and it is irrelevant whether Israel is partially at fault for the formation of the terror organization, since that cannot justify the terror and destruction that they choose to commit. People who “strangled the innocent as they slept and grasped to death his throat who never injured [any] living thing” cannot claim innocence. Society can be responsible for the creation of a monster, but that does not at all justify a path of evil, terror and destruction. Frankenstein’s monster, the quintessential monster, was a villain and a monster and could not justify his terror and destruction due to his oppression, and that is no different from Hamas.
Noam Schechter is a Straus Scholar at Yeshiva University.
Wicked, Frankenstein and the State of Gaza: What Makes a Monster
Noam Schechter
Eerie music plays as a fanged Dracula rises from his coffin. A clawed wolf man howls at a luminescent moon. Reptilian, scaled Godzilla demolishes New York City with a deafening roar.
Monsters haunt our imaginations; they send chills down our spines that instill fear, dread, and hatred.
With the release, and rapid popularity of the 2024 film “Wicked” (based on the Broadway show of the same name), the paradigmatic monster, the Wicked Witch of the West, was put in the spotlight. Her green-skinned deformities, nightmarish cackle, and twisted features which instilled fear into any who watched the classic 1939 film, were transformed from monster to misunderstood. The 2024 film told the story of Elphaba Thropp, a woman who, due to her external differences, was unjustly ostracized and oppressed. Due to the cruel isolation and rejection from society, the woman who was full of love, life, and compassion became the cruel, heartless, hideous monster.
As Dana Fox, the co-writer of the film, told the BBC: Wicked continues to be relevant because “certain people are still othered in our society, or made to be the bad guys so other people can gain power.”
“Wicked” explains that the Wicked Witch of the West was not the monster, she could not be blamed for what she became, society bears responsibility, society created a monster, and only it is to blame.
Similar claims are made regarding the Israel-Palestine conflict. Claims are made that the villainy of Hamas is not in a vacuum, that Hamas are monsters just as the Wicked Witch of the West is a monster: their villainy is due to the oppression of Israel. Hamas is oppressed and othered by Israel, and their terror is a reaction to the oppression. Exactly like Elphaba, Israel has created a monster and they are responsible for what follows.
However, Mary Shelley’s quintessential monster novel “Frankenstein” tells a different story of monsters and responsibility.
Frankenstein’s monster is oppressed, shunned, and ostracized solely because of his external differences, and due to the cruel isolation and rejection from society, the being who was created full of love, life, and compassion becomes a cruel, heartless, hideous monster.
Frankenstein’s monster, as a reaction to his oppression, enters a life of terrorism and destruction, vowing to destroy his creator. Yet, when he is at last successful in destroying Victor Frankenstein, the monster laments what he has become. He recognizes that his actions have degraded him beneath the lowest animal, and that he can never justify what he has done. He recognizes that while it is true that society played a role in pushing him down a path of terror, villainy, and destruction, he is still to blame for his actions; Frankenstein’s monster recognizes that only he is responsible for his transformation to monster.
“But it is true that I am a wretch. I have murdered the lovely and the helpless, I have strangled the innocent as they slept and grasped to death his throat who never injured me or any other living thing… You hate me, but your abhorrence cannot equal that with which I regard myself.”
Although he was ostracized, shunned, and oppressed, and although society helped incubate his villainy, there is still none to blame but himself. Society is not the villain, Frankenstein’s monster, the Wicked Witch of the West, Hamas, bear responsibility for choosing a path of villainy, their actions cannot be pinned on society.
It is irrelevant whether Hamas was not created in a vacuum, and it is irrelevant whether Israel is partially at fault for the formation of the terror organization, since that cannot justify the terror and destruction that they choose to commit. People who “strangled the innocent as they slept and grasped to death his throat who never injured [any] living thing” cannot claim innocence. Society can be responsible for the creation of a monster, but that does not at all justify a path of evil, terror and destruction. Frankenstein’s monster, the quintessential monster, was a villain and a monster and could not justify his terror and destruction due to his oppression, and that is no different from Hamas.
Noam Schechter is a Straus Scholar at Yeshiva University.
Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.
Editor's Picks
Israel and the Internet Wars – A Professional Social Media Review
The Invisible Student: A Tale of Homelessness at UCLA and USC
What Ever Happened to the LA Times?
Who Are the Jews On Joe Biden’s Cabinet?
You’re Not a Bad Jewish Mom If Your Kid Wants Santa Claus to Come to Your House
No Labels: The Group Fighting for the Political Center
Latest Articles
Brave-ish on Spectrum News: “Transforming Life for THE BETTER!”
How My School Shapes My Jewish Identity: A Trip to Uganda
Wicked, Frankenstein and the State of Gaza: What Makes a Monster
Columbia’s $400M Wake-Up Call
Defending Democracy: The Case for Defunding Columbia
The History of Hate in ‘October 8’ Documentary
Culture
Haleh Mashian’s Journey of Resilience, Creativity and Community
Unveiling the Strategy Behind the Megillah: A Bold New Take on Esther’s Story
The Braid Shares Stories of Kindness in Its Latest Salon Show
Author Aims for a More ‘Active’ Children’s Book
A Moment in Time: “Vote Now to Help Shape the Future of Israel”
Fear and Loathing in the Desert – A poem for Parsha Ki Tisa
When I discovered incense, in the wilds of the Venice Beach Boardwalk, as a young man in, probably, the late eighties, I didn’t know it had something to do with me.
Taking Seconds on Purim
Rabbis of LA | Rabbi Candice Levy Chose the Classroom Over the Bima
As a high schooler at YULA and a student at Yeshiva University’s Stern College for Women, Levy knew she wanted to work in a classroom.
Screening Marks Civil Rights Anniversary, Milken State of School, Zaka CEO
Notable people and events in the Jewish LA community.
Hollywood
Spielberg Says Antisemitism Is “No Longer Lurking, But Standing Proud” Like 1930s Germany
Young Actress Juju Brener on Her “Hocus Pocus 2” Role
Behind the Scenes of “Jeopardy!” with Mayim Bialik
Podcasts
Aliza J. Sokolow: Spring Produce, ‘This is What I Eat’ and a Fail-Proof Vegetable Puree
Delivering Content & Babies ft. Miriam Ezagui (& Baby Messody)
More news and opinions than at a
Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.
More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.