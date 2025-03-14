Columbia’s $400M Wake-Up Call

For years, antisemitism has been quietly festering in higher education. What was once confined to radical student groups has now infected faculty, administration, and campus culture itself. Jewish students have been harassed, intimidated, and physically attacked—all while universities issued empty statements and ignored their own policies.

But now, the game has changed. The Trump Administration has sent a $400 million message to Columbia University: enough is enough.

A Campus Hostile to Jews

Since October 7, antisemitic incidents at Columbia have exploded. Jewish students have been spit on, shoved, and told to “go back to Poland.” Protests have turned violent, and faculty members have openly defended Hamas while Jewish students are left fearing for their safety.

In one particularly disturbing case, the Columbia Law School chapter of the National Lawyers Guild publicly justified Hamas’s massacre of Israeli civilians, calling it “necessary resistance.” At the same time, Columbia’s administration allowed student groups like Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) and Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP) to disrupt campus life, intimidate Jewish students, and spread anti-Israel propaganda with zero consequences.

Columbia even tolerated calls for the destruction of Israel at protests on its own campus. And while universities are usually quick to investigate speech they deem offensive, when it comes to Jewish students, the same urgency is nowhere to be found.

BDS and the Institutionalization of Hate

Columbia’s antisemitism problem isn’t new. The Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement has been active on campus for years, fueling anti-Israel activism that frequently crosses the line into outright bigotry. In 2020, Columbia’s student body voted in favor of a referendum calling on the university to divest from companies that do business with Israel. While Columbia rejected the resolution, the hostile climate it created left Jewish students feeling alienated and targeted.

The rise of “anti-Zionist” rhetoric on campus has only made matters worse. Columbia faculty members have signed letters defending Hamas, and professors have openly called for Israel’s destruction. The message is clear: if you’re a Jewish student who supports Israel, you are not welcome here.

Federal Dollars, Federal Standards

The Trump administration has now taken the extraordinary step of revoking $400 million in federal grants and contracts from Columbia. This is not a symbolic move, but a direct response to the university’s failure to protect its Jewish students and enforce basic campus safety.

And it’s not just Columbia. The Department of Education has opened investigations into multiple universities, including the University of Pennsylvania, Johns Hopkins University, and Northwestern, over similar concerns about antisemitic discrimination. The message is clear: if universities refuse to protect Jewish students, they will pay the price.

For too long, elite institutions have prioritized radical activism over student safety. They have excused antisemitism, emboldened hate groups, and allowed their campuses to become breeding grounds for extremism. But now, for the first time in decades, they are facing real consequences.

Columbia is the first school to lose funding, but chances are, it won’t be the last. Universities now have a choice: will they take a stand against antisemitism, or will they wait until the money runs out?

Andrew Lawrence is a graduate of the George Washington University and founder of the Georgia Jewish Heritage Fund. He resides in Savannah, Georgia.