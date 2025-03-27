On the Huckabee Nomination

The nomination of former Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee to the next United States ambassador to Israel has generated controversy and negative response from some unexpected sources, including certain groups purporting to speak for America’s Jews. The head of the Religious Action Center for Reform Judaism, claiming to speak for 2,000 Reform rabbis, recently sent a letter to all 100 U.S. Senators urging them to oppose the nomination of Governor Mike Huckabee as U.S. Ambassador to Israel.

As the head of the Zionist Rabbinic Coalition (ZRC), a centrist, consensus driven non-partisan coalition which represents over 1,000 rabbis from all denominations across the United States, including many Reform rabbis, I could not disagree more.

Governor Huckabee has been a frequent visitor to Israel who possesses a deep love for the country and its people. He has a solid record as a staunch Zionist who understands the importance and benefits of a close relationship between the United States and Israel. Whether in public service, as a TV commentator or as a private citizen, he has been steadfast in expressing his genuine devotion, commitment and love for Israel and the Jewish people. His statements are not superficial or perfunctory, but display a deep understanding of the history and geopolitics of the region, as well as the Jewish people’s historic and ancient biblical connection to the land of Israel. Additionally, he has expressed appreciation of the unique security challenges and threats it faces.

And for these qualities Rabbi Pesner, on behalf of the Reform movement questions his qualifications and appropriateness to be Ambassador to Israel?!

We dare not hold his religious beliefs against him. That Governor Huckabee is a believing Christian who feels passionately about the Bible and the Jewish people’s right to their ancestral homeland should not be a disqualifying factor to be ambassador to Israel.

Governor Huckabee has the acumen and overwhelming qualifications to execute America’s priorities in the Middle East as its next Ambassador which include, the immediate release of all hostages, removal of Hamas from Gaza, elimination of Iran’s terrorist proxies in the region, ensuring Iran never obtains a nuclear weapon, dismantling of UNRWA, cessation of US tax dollars to fund the Palestinian Authority support for terrorists, strengthening and growing the groundbreaking Abraham Accords that will make the Middle East and our allies in the region prosper, and deradicalizing Palestinians during Gaza’s reconstruction. Governor Huckabee recognizes and will work to thwart the threat posed by those who have given safe haven to Hamas, such as Turkish President Recep Erdogan and Qatar, whose use of its oil wealth to subsidize Al Jazeera and to spread and normalize extremist Islamist ideology jeopardizes our free institutions and national security.

To sum up where he stands – he opposes policies which undermine American and Israeli interests and security. Who would those who oppose Huckabee prefer to have as ambassador: someone who does not believe in the special relationship between our two countries?!

Hamas’ attack on Israel on October 7, 2023 was not just an attack against Israel, but against American western values. Antisemites seized the opportunity to launch unprecedented attacks on Jews on college campuses, urban centers and countless settings in America and around the world. The situation merits the kind of unequivocal support for Israel and Jews that Governor Huckabee has displayed.

We are confident that as ambassador Gov Huckabee will advocate for Israel’s security needs. We believe we should embrace those allies who stand with us and be grateful that one who supports the Jewish state will be our ambassador.

At this pivotal time in Jewish life, the Zionist Rabbinic Coalition supports the nomination as ambassador to Israel of Mike Huckabee, a strong leader who will work to strengthen the partnership between our two countries and who will work for security and peace in Israel and in the region.

Rabbi Weinblatt is the chairman of the Zionist Rabbinic Coalition, a non-profit comprised of 1,000 rabbis of all denominations committed to Israel and Zionism.