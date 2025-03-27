Smokey Presence – A poem for Parsha Pekudei

The cloud covered the Tent of Meeting, and the glory of God filled the Tabernacle. ~ Exodus 40:34
I bought a cocktail smoker recently.
It is a pleasure to drink unadulterated whiskey
and a different pleasure to have one
infused with the smoke of acacia wood
or, more likely, oak.
You place the smoker over the glass
fill its basket with bits of holy wood
light it and then place its cover so
the smoke seeps below into the glass
and your whiskey becomes something else.
It’s like a little Tabernacle where the
whiskey is the holy of holies and the smoke
is the glory of God. While the smoke is present
I can do nothing but wait like the Israelites did
when that Cloud was present.
When the smoke clears, I can continue
on this journey, like the Israelites continued on theirs
until they reached our promised land
at the end of three books from now.
There is a whole Presence I swish on my tongue.
It takes me to a place where, sometimes, I want to be.
Where it is Purim again and I remember how easy
it is to be somewhere I shouldn’t. Ever since the desert
I’ve been looking for smoke and fire. I need that direction
if I am to be strong and strengthened.
Rick Lupert, a poet, songleader and graphic designer, is the author of 28 books including “God Wrestler: A Poem for Every Torah Portion.” Visit him at www.JewishPoetry.net