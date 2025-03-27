Smokey Presence – A poem for Parsha Pekudei

The cloud covered the Tent of Meeting, and the glory of God filled the Tabernacle. ~ Exodus 40:34

I bought a cocktail smoker recently.

It is a pleasure to drink unadulterated whiskey

and a different pleasure to have one

infused with the smoke of acacia wood

or, more likely, oak.

You place the smoker over the glass

fill its basket with bits of holy wood

light it and then place its cover so

the smoke seeps below into the glass

and your whiskey becomes something else.

It’s like a little Tabernacle where the

whiskey is the holy of holies and the smoke

is the glory of God. While the smoke is present

I can do nothing but wait like the Israelites did

when that Cloud was present.

When the smoke clears, I can continue

on this journey, like the Israelites continued on theirs

until they reached our promised land

at the end of three books from now.

There is a whole Presence I swish on my tongue.

It takes me to a place where, sometimes, I want to be.

Where it is Purim again and I remember how easy

it is to be somewhere I shouldn’t. Ever since the desert

I’ve been looking for smoke and fire. I need that direction

if I am to be strong and strengthened.

Rick Lupert, a poet, songleader and graphic designer, is the author of 28 books including “God Wrestler: A Poem for Every Torah Portion.” Visit him at www.JewishPoetry.net