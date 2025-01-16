Vegan Recipes for Veganuary

It’s Veganuary. Started in 2014 by a UK non-profit, the annual challenge encourages people to try out the vegan lifestyle during January. The organization’s ultimate goal is to make vegan the norm, as opposed to the exception.

“For those looking to include more vegetarian or vegan dishes into their repertoire, soups are a great gateway to a more plant based diet,” Micah Siva, chef and author of “Nosh: Plant-Forward Recipes Celebrating Modern Jewish Cuisine,” told the Journal. “Their versatility, ability to build complex flavors and hands-off technique, make them the perfect introduction to vegetarian dishes.”

Her favorite soup is sweet and sour cabbage.

“With our Ukrainian heritage, nearly every soup included either beets or cabbage,” she said. “[This soup] reminds me of snowy days visiting my grandparents, served piping hot in a big bowl with a side of her homemade challah buns slathered with margarine.”

Sweet and Sour Cabbage Soup

Serves: 8 to 10

Adapted from “Nosh: Plant-Forward Recipes Celebrating Modern Jewish Cuisine”

On the table in one hour

2 Tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

1 medium yellow onion, finely chopped

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

2 Tbsp tomato paste

2 Tbsp sweet paprika

1 medium (about 2-lb) head green cabbage, quartered and thinly sliced

3 medium carrots, cut into ½-inch pieces

1 sweet potato, peeled and cut into ½-inch pieces

1 bay leaf

8 cups vegetable broth, low-sodium if preferred

1 (28-oz) can crushed tomatoes

¼ cup apple cider vinegar

3 Tbsp maple syrup, plus more as needed

2 Tbsp lemon juice

¾ cup sauerkraut

1 Tbsp miso paste

Salt

Black pepper

¼ cup chopped fresh parsley, for serving

Heat the oil in a 4- or 5-quart heavy-bottomed pot over medium heat. Add the onion, garlic, tomato paste, and paprika and cook until the onion begins to soften slightly, 3 to 4 minutes.

Add the cabbage, carrots, sweet potato and bay leaf to the pot. Pour the broth, crushed tomatoes, vinegar and maple syrup over the cabbage and stir to combine.

Bring to a boil over medium-high heat and simmer, stirring occasionally, until the cabbage is fully cooked and tender, 25 to 30 minutes.

Add the lemon juice, sauerkraut and miso and simmer over low heat for an additional 5 minutes. Remove the bay leaf and discard. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Add more maple syrup as needed.

Serve topped with fresh parsley and freshly ground pepper.

Note: Store the soup in airtight containers in the fridge for up to 4 days or in the freezer for up to 6 months. If freezing, portion it into 2- or 4-serving containers so you aren’t stuck eating the same soup every day for a week!

Variation: Make this soup into an even heartier meal by adding 2 (14-oz) cans of drained and rinsed white beans

Alon Shaya’s bright green falafel stands out for its vibrant flavors and textures.

“It’s a testament to the fresh herbs used in their preparation,” Shaya, co-founder of Pomegranate Hospitality and author of “Shaya: An Odyssey of Food, My Journey Back to Israel,” told The Journal. “Unlike the typically dense falafel, these are light and airy, and they are perfect in a pita with harissa, tossed in a salad or dipped in tzatziki.”

Bright Green Falafel

1 1/3 cups dried chickpeas

¼ cup water, plus plenty for soaking the chickpeas

1 quart lightly packed fresh parsley leaves (from about 2 bunches)

¼ yellow onion, chopped grated zest of 1 lemon

1 Tbsp ­ all-­ purpose flour

2 tsp Morton kosher salt

¾ tsp baking powder

½ tsp ground cumin

¼ tsp ground cardamom pods

¼ tsp cayenne pepper

2 egg whites (If you’re looking for a vegan version, you can omit them and still have great results)

2 – 3 quarts canola oil

Put the chickpeas in a large bowl, and submerge in water. Soak overnight.

In the bowl of your food processor, pulse the parsley a few times, until it’s roughly chopped. Drain and rinse the chickpeas, then add them along with the onion, lemon zest, ¼ cup water, flour, salt, baking powder and spices. Process until the mixture is all the same color and starting to pull together.

Whip the egg whites to stiff peaks with a whisk or mixer. Fold the whites into the chickpea mixture, and chill for at least 1 hour.

Clip a thermometer to the side of a ­heavy-bottomed pot or Dutch oven, and add enough canola oil to come about halfway up the sides of the pot. Bring to 350˚F over medium-­high heat. While it warms up, line a plate or cooling rack with paper towels.

Working in batches of six to ­eight -­ just enough so they’ll have plenty of space in your ­pot – ­shape the dough into golf-­ball-­sized pieces; it will be pretty loose but should still hold together.

Use a slotted spoon to lower them carefully into the oil, one at a time, and fry each batch for about 4 minutes. After about 1 or 2 minutes, if they’re sticking to the bottom of the pan, nudge them loose with your spoon. These will look done before they’re completely cooked through, so be patient and let the crust become a very deep, burnished brown. Cut into ­one­ — it should be firm, the same consistency throughout.

Once the falafels are cooked, keep them warm in the oven while you cook the rest. Serve warm on their own or with any of the suggestions mentioned in the headnote.

One of Eric Sornoso’s favorite recipes is vegan cholent.

“When I went plant-based, I made a point to keep the essence intact and revise it for my updated values,” Sornoso, CEO of Mealfan, told the Journal. “This vegan version captures the same depth of flavor and stick-to-your-ribs satisfaction as the traditional recipe.”

Vegan Cholent

1 cup pearl barley

1 cup dried chickpeas (soaked overnight)

1 cup diced potatoes

1 cup chopped carrots

1 cup chopped onions

4 cloves garlic, minced

2 Tbsp olive oil

1/4 cup tomato paste

1 Tbsp smoked paprika

1 tsp cumin

6 cups vegetable broth

Salt and pepper, to taste

Heat olive oil in a big pot; sauté onions and garlic until golden.

Stir in the tomato paste, smoked paprika and cumin; let the flavors meld for a minute.

Add chickpeas, barley, potatoes, carrots and vegetable broth; season with salt and pepper.

Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer. Let it cook low and slow for 4-6 hours or use a slow cooker overnight.

Stir occasionally, add more broth if needed, and serve warm with a sprinkle of fresh parsley.