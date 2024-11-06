Freshly Minted: A Fall Delicata Quinoa Salad

Last Shabbat, my son Sam, my daughter-in-law Estrella and my adorable baby granddaughter Raquel, slept over. Sam invited two high school friends, their sweet wives and sweet three-month-old babies to join us for a playdate.

When I offered drinks, Danny, who over the years had spent many Shabbats at our home, had a special request.

“Rachel, do you remember that amazing tea you used to make? That you served in those really cool, colored glasses?”

He was asking me to make Nana tea.

It made me so happy that this was one of his special childhood memories. And to know that the friendship will extend to the next generation, between his son Luis and my granddaughter Raquel.

Serving mint tea from an ornate silver pot into small decorative glasses is a treasured Moroccan tradition, a symbol of hospitality and friendship. It’s no coincidence that the garden path leading to my front door is lined with flowers and lots of bright green mint plants.

(The mint plant has ancient origins in the Mediterranean and was popularized by the Romans, who cultivated it throughout their Empire, bringing it as far away as Britain. Moroccan mint, called nana, has less menthol and a milder flavor than peppermint. Of course, mint grows like a weed, so many gardeners like to plant it in a container.)

As a young newlywed, I remember watching Bobby Flay on the Food Network. He was making a tabbouleh salad and he added fresh mint. That was the first time I had seen mint in a salad. Since then, I have discovered that adding herbs, such as mint, parsley and dill to lettuce and other greens is a simple, elegant way to create a unique, flavorful salad.

I began to add mint to my famous couscous salad — couscous tossed with tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, onions, Kalamata olives, roasted pistachios and tons of herbs. About 10 years ago, the couscous was replaced with the more healthy quinoa to make an equally delicious salad.

—Rachel

Fall has definitely arrived. There’s a nip in the air, dried leaves rustle underfoot and the stores are filled with fabulous pumpkins and every color and variety of squash. Rachel and I have already started dreaming about the delicious Thanksgiving recipes we will cook for our family and friends.

This delicata squash and quinoa salad is our way of embracing the season with a recipe that has all the fall feels. It’s our favorite kind of recipe — combining a nutritional powerhouse like quinoa with extra delicious, flavorful supporting players. Soft, golden brown roasted squash sweetened with a tiny bit of brown sugar. Crispy, buttery, caramelized Brussels sprouts. The cool sweetness of fresh mint. The subtle peppery spice of red onion. The savory crunch of roasted pumpkin seeds.

The true deliciousness of any salad is determined by the quality of the dressing and this sumac dressing recipe is a keeper. Of course, olive oil hardens in the refrigerator, so use avocado oil to make a big jar to use on any of your salads.

Like Rachel, I still love finding ways to use all the fresh mint from my garden in my recipes. Just make sure to soak your mint in cold water and drain well. Mint leaves are soft and easily bruised, so use a sharp knife to chop this herb.

Adding mint to this quinoa salad is a wonderful way to add a sweet, herby tone, a refreshing counterpoint to the delicata squash and the nutty quinoa.

—Sharon

Delicata Quinoa Salad Recipe

Dressing:

1/4 cup extra virgin oil

1/4 cup red wine vinegar

1 tsp Aleppo pepper

1 tsp sumac

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp salt

Whisk together all the ingredients in a small jar and set aside.

Salad

1 cup quinoa

1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil, divided

1 lb delicata squash, washed and cut into thin strips

1 tsp brown sugar

1/2 lb shaved Brussels sprouts

1 small red onion, finely diced

1 cup fresh mint leaves, stems removed

1/2 cup salted and roasted pumpkin seeds, for garnish

Preheat oven to 400°F.

Cook quinoa according to package directions. Set aside.

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and arrange the delicata squash in a single layer. Sprinkle with the brown sugar, then drizzle with 1/4 cup of olive oil. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes, until fork tender and the edges are golden brown. Line a small baking sheet with parchment paper. Arrange the Brussels sprouts in a thin layer, then drizzle with remaining oil.

Place cooked quinoa in a large bowl, then add the onion, Brussels sprouts and mint. Add the dressing and toss well.

Arrange the squash along the edges of a serving platter.

Spoon the quinoa in the middle of the platter, then garnish with pumpkin seeds.

Notes:

Delicata can be substituted with sweet potato or any other squash variety.

Salad can be served warm or at room temperature.

Store leftovers in a tightly sealed container for 4-5 days.

Sharon Gomperts and Rachel Emquies Sheff have been friends since high school. The Sephardic Spice Girls project has grown from their collaboration on events for the Sephardic Educational Center in Jerusalem. Follow them

on Instagram @sephardicspicegirls and on Facebook at Sephardic Spice SEC Food. Website sephardicspicegirls.com/full-recipes.